Brad Pitt ‘Threatened’ By Angelina Jolie & Jared Leto Relationship Before Split?

Angelina Jolie is rumored to be dating Jared Leto.

After starring alongside the actor and singer in Girl, Interrupted and Alexander, Angelina Jolie struck up a romance with Brad Pitt and in August 2014, they wed. Now, however, Angelina Jolie is single and the timing may be just right for the start of her potential relationship with Jared Leto.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto have always shared a special connection and often, Jolie’s now-estranged husband, Brad Pitt, felt threatened.

“[Angelina Jolie] and [Brad Pitt] fought about [Jared Leto] a lot over the years, he was someone Brad was really threatened by,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on February 16. “Brad always felt like he couldn’t trust Angelina when it came to Jared.”

“[Angelina Jolie] knew Jared was a sore spot with Brad, so anytime she wanted to push his buttons she’d bring up Jared and talked about how much she loved working with him and how talented he is,” the insider continued. “She even sent him a script behind Brad’s back a couple of years ago.”

Angelina Jolie began dating Brad Pitt while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith and nearly a decade later, they tied the knot. Throughout the couple’s relationship, they welcomed six children, including their adopted children Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia. They are also parents to Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, whom they welcomed biologically.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remained married for over 2 years before Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year and according to a second report, Pitt won’t be surprised if Jolie soon goes public with Leto.

“It’s not going to shock [Brad Pitt] at all if [Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie are] hooking–up,” an insider told Hollywood Life on February 15. “He’s always known about Angelina’s crush on Jared.”

The outlet went on to cite another report which claimed Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto have always had a spark between them. As the outlet explained, Jolie and Leto’s connection has been prevalent for years and after Jolie filed for divorce, Leto reportedly reached out to her and spoke with the actress numerous times before meeting for a private dinner in Los Angeles.

While Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto have not been seen together, a source claimed the alleged couple has been spending time together whenever they can in the weeks since their rumored dinner date.

As Angelina Jolie reportedly embarks on a new romance with Jared Leto, she continues to fight for custody of her children, who are said to be missing their former home in Los Feliz. While Jolie has remained in Los Angeles, she vacated the Los Feliz home she once lived in with Pitt in September and has been residing in Malibu in the months since.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life in November. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Angelina Jolie and her children have been spotted out and about in Malibu multiple times since they began living there last year and over the New Year holiday, they enjoyed a trip to Colorado, where they were seen skiing together and enjoying ice cream in Crested Butte.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]