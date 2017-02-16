Donald Trump Reportedly Had Staffer Omarosa Threaten ‘Post’ Reporters

A secret recording taken within the White House threatens to rock Donald Trump’s administration. The recording shows an incident that unfolded between President Trump’s staffer Omarosa Manigault and a reporter for the Washington Post, April Ryan. Did Manigault really threaten Ryan?

Radar Online reports that the shocking incident happened in early February. Ryan claims that Manigault threatened her with secret dossiers about her past. The footage, however, tells a different story.

The argument between the two ladies began after Ryan felt slighted for not being called on during press briefings with Sean Spicer. Blaming Manigault for the oversight, Ryan paid a visit to her office and voiced her complaints.

Sources claim that Ryan accused Manigault of blocking her because of her recent criticisms of Ivanka Trump. Manigault didn’t deny the accusations and the ensuing argument was caught on video. After defending her actions, Manigault fired back and accused Ryan of being associated with the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“You’re paid by the Clintons,” Manigault says in the clip.

“Keep reporting that and you’ll see how you get sued when it’s proven that I am not. Girl, I’ve been doing this 20 years. I’ve been here 30 years,” Ryan answered back.

The ladies exchanged a few more words before Ryan left. The audio does not include any threats from Manigault about secret dossiers nor does it indicate that she verbally and physically threatened the reporter. When asked about the alleged conversation, Manigault simply told the media, “My comment: Fake news!”

This conflicts with Ryan’s version of the story, which includes verbal threats from Manigault. In fact, Salon is reporting that Ryan says Manigault got in her face and acted like she was going to hit her. She even recalls telling Manigault to “back up.”

Of course, Manigault is no stranger to drama. According to Independent, Manigault has appeared on several reality TV shows, including Donald Trump’s The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. She also helped out on Trump’s presidential campaign and landed a job as his director of communications after he won the office.

Reporter blasts Omarosa for secretly recording her: "This is freaking Nixonian" https://t.co/xIjivg0Ctj pic.twitter.com/okVTI40Wzg — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2017

At the same time, this isn’t the first time Manigault and Ryan have gotten into an argument. Back in October, Manigault emailed Ryan accusing her of being a puppet for Clinton’s campaign.

“This story suggests that as a reporter, you are (or were) a paid Clinton surrogate,” Manigault explained to Ryan. “I pray this is not true! This could be hurtful to your legacy and the integrity of your work.”

Manigault sent a follow-up email that asked Ryan to think about how the report will affect her legacy in the news business. She also slammed others for saying that Ryan had no integrity. As far as Ryan is concerned, she viewed Manigault’s actions as unethical.

“It’s just ugly,” Ryan admitted. “She’s trying to harm my integrity and my career. I’ve been [covering the White House] for 20 years. I plan to be here for the next 20 years. You don’t mess with someone’s livelihood.”

It still isn’t clear what really happened between Ryan and Manigault last week. While eyewitnesses claim that security was called after their argument heated up, Raw Story is reporting that Manigault has a history of making threats.

During Trump’s part in New York on election night, Manigault reportedly opened up about what she really thought about her boss’s enemies. “Let me just tell you, Mr. Trump has a long memory and we’re keeping a list,” she explained, later adding how “every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump.”

Donald Trump has not officially responded to the allegations surrounding the incident between Ryan and Manigault.

[Featured Image by Michael Reynolds – Pool/Getty Images]