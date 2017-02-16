Melania Trump At National Museum Of African American History In D.C. [Photos]

The photos of First Lady Melania Trump’s outing with President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sara Netanyahu, his wife, are still going viral online — one day after President Donald Trump and Mrs. Trump welcomed the couple to the White House, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now more photos of Melania, Mr. Trump and the Netanyahus are being made public, such as the above photo of Mrs. Trump at Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump’s First Pictures Inside White House On Feb. 15 – New Hair [Photos] https://t.co/sV57WvNaM0 — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) February 15, 2017

In the top photo above, First Lady Melania and Sara sat at the Greensboro lunch counter during their tour of the museum during Black History Month. That lunch counter was where history was made 57 years ago, according to News & Observer. Mrs. Trump was privy to learn about the lunch counter where four African-American men were refused service at a Woolworth store in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the above photo, the museum’s director, Lonnie Bunch, shows Melania something as Mrs. Trump sat at the counter.

Trump Family Friend: Melania Trump Is ‘Miserable, Unhappy’ Living Donald’s Dream https://t.co/H9EIT2kGnK — Richard W. (@RichardW_1943) February 16, 2017

The tour of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, came on the same day when rumors appeared via Us Weekly, claiming that Melania was “miserable and unhappy” in her role as First Lady. The publication claimed that a Trump Family source explained that Mrs. Trump is happiest in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago — and went on to claim that Mrs. Trump was not thrilled fulfilling Mr. Trump’s dream to act as President of the U.S.

Melania can also be seen in the above photo with Sara and Lonnie Bunch, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture Director, on the right side of the photo. On the left side of the photo, Mrs. Trump spoke with Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton. The image of the four people was taken through water droplets in the contemplative court of the museum. The tour took place in Washington, on Wednesday, February 15.

After their tour of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Melania and Sara were photographed saying goodbye to one another, as seen in the above photo.

Other photos taken that day include Melania and Sara looking on as their husbands shook hands, as in the next photo of Mr. Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu inside the East Room of the White House.

As seen in the below photo gallery, photos of Melania’s first official duties inside the White House captured via photographers have proven to be pretty popular online. The following photo gallery shows photos of Mrs. Trump both inside and outside the White House on February 15, as well as photos from previous outings as Melania greeted Mr. Trump when he landed in Florida. Also included in the photo gallery are pictures of Mr. and Mrs. Trump on Election Day in 2016.

Reactions to Mrs. Trump’s photos by social media users can be read below.

Harlem Wood: “It’s a damn shame when you go into hiding after your spouse becomes President.” Jeanine Sikkema: “She is a welcome change.” Marge Donahue: “I have nothing against either [Michelle Obama or Melania Trump] but the people have to stop this class thing. Class does not define a person character does.” Lucinda Gaskill: “Like I said, the left, cyber-bully our First Lady, because she has both beauty and brains – they are jealous. Just plain jealous.” Louise Maughan James: “This article upset me so much. That poor woman. It’s such a horror we are putting her through. We are so demanding as a public. Shame on us for thinking she should carry out her First Lady duties. Why can’t we leave her alone to live an anonymous life in NYC? Shame, shame!”

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]