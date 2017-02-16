Here’s What Lady Gaga Gave Back To Taylor

Lady Gaga returned her engagement ring to Taylor Kinney. The two dated for five years before getting engaged and eventually calling it quits last year in July. The two became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015.

Her fans were left heartbroken after the star released a statement saying that their relationship had ended. She said that they would always be soul mates and just like other couples they have ups and downs.

Us Weekly’s inside source claimed that star was left crush after the end of her five-year relationship. Her trip with her friends to Cabo was an indication of her trying to move forward and away from the whole break up.

Many of her fans were hoping that the two would reunite and even some rumors surfaced that the two had returned to each other but alas this wasn’t the case.

The bad romance singer is said to have returned the custom heart-shaped Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring after the holidays.

A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 26, 2016 at 3:44pm PST

According to In Touch weekly, the gorgeous star was holding onto the ring because she thought there was a chance that the two would get back together. However, the actor wasn’t ready to get back into a relationship with her, despite spending time together late last year. Perhaps this led her to move on with her life.

Million reasons singer revealed during her interview with Howard Stern post break up that she and Taylor love each other and that was that. She added that her latest album Joanne was inspired by her failed relationship.

He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES! A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 16, 2015 at 1:06pm PST

Gaga is gaga about new man

Gaga, also hinted during her interview with CBS Sunday Morning how fame can affect relationships and what she would look for in a relationship.

“I think women love very hard. We love men. We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with.You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

During the Super Bowl this year Gaga was seen getting close to her new man, Christian Carino. Christian her agent was seen putting his arm around her waist as he kissed her on the cheek.

The two were spotted much earlier as they were showing public displays of affection during a Kings of Leon concert. They also tagged along or as some would assume had a very fancy date night at Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show.

The 48-year-old is not only her agent but also an agent to stars such as Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and more.

Gaga and Carino were together again mingling with other celebrities hours after the Grammies at The h.wood Group’s Peppermint club for Interscope Records’ annual party. The two were apparently by each other’s sides for the most part of the night.

Lady Gaga is unstoppable!

Lady Gaga whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is the top artist in America, as she became the Billboard’s number no 1 following her Super Bowl performance. The star was just at 61 one prior to the performance and due to music sales, streaming and other criteria she managed to reach the top and beat out other singers. Big Sean who came in as number 2 follows her closely in the chart.

The six-time Grammy award winner performed this year at the Grammy’s with Metallica. When she was asked how the unlikely pair came together she said to Apple Music that she was at Bradley Cooper’s house and they hand out and she hangs out with Lars Ulrich and she thought he was amazing.

Lady Gaga and the group gave an energy filled performance despite some technical issues.

Gaga has already had two performances that have been huge for her in the first quarter of the year one can only look forward to her Joanne World Tour for more epic performances.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]