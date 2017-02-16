‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: Bob Odenkirk Talks Jimmy’s Transformation To Saul

The Better Call Saul Season 3 release date has been confirmed by AMC, and Jimmy McGill returns on April 10, 2017, with 10 episodes. Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy/Saul, talked about his character’s transformation.

Many fans are wondering when Jimmy McGill will transform in Saul Goodman, who is featured on Breaking Bad as a much more morally corrupt version than Jimmy. In the first two season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy’s conniving actions seem to be motivated by love for Kim Wexler and his brother, while his actions in Breaking Bad are motivated by greed.

In Season 3 of Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito returns as Gus Fring, and the connection with Mike will become more established. Viewers will get to see how Jimmy ended up being involved in the relationship.

Eurweb spoke with Bob Odenkirk during the press tour, and the actor spoke about the difference between Jimmy and Saul.

“There are clearly a few things in Jimmy’s life that he loves a lot. And Kim is one of those people. And obviously his brother’s respect is something that drives him and pulls him.So when I think about Saul, I think about a guy who probably doesn’t have those things in his life. He seems to be very self-serving, only, and not trying to achieve much beyond his — just money, and power, maybe. But I guess when you think about what does Kim have to do with that equation, I wonder how he doesn’t have someone like Kim in his life anymore, because I don’t think Saul has anyone in his life who he’s trying to be good for, or be a great, better person for.”

Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould also revealed that writing the series is more challenging than they expected. Gould reveals that it is a combination of small steps and large leaps that eventually lead to the transformation. Many fans of the series suspect that Kim Wexler and Jimmy’s brother, Chuck, will act as the lead catalyst in Jimmy’s destruction.

A clip of Better Call Saul Season 3, titled “Crisis Averted,” suggests that Jimmy thinks the situation involving forging the Mesa Verde documents has been dealt with. Therefore, he is still unaware that Chuck has recorded him confessing to something that will certainly get him disbarred. Perhaps this is the reason for the name change?

The clip also shows us that Kim is becoming increasingly frustrated with their work situation as Jimmy tries to calm her down.

Giancarlo Esposito also spoke to Eurweb about his character, Gus Fring, and what fans can expect.

“The way I sort of see Gus is that, you know, you’re not who you think you are. We as human beings in general, sometimes we have different agendas, and we go about achieving our goals in different ways. So Gus is very clear in where we left him. He was a guy who wanted revenge, he was a guy who wanted to create a business, but he was also someone who was very caring about his family of business people. And so, for me, I am looking forward to see where we do go with it.”

Better Call Saul Season 3 may have another Breaking Bad reprisal that will excite fans, as Aaron Paul has teased his return to the series. It is unclear whether Jesse Pinkman will be in a reoccurring role or just a guest spot. Aaron Paul told Ellen DeGeneres that he may appear in the third season of the series.

Season 3 of Better Call Saul is about two months away, and there are a lot of character connections to look forward to.

Will Jimmy transform in Saul this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

