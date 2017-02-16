Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber Reportedly Have ‘Crazy Chemistry’

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber may be heating up.

Although the pair’s relationship status remains unconfirmed, a new report has suggested that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s chemistry is off the charts and noted that they’ve been in constant communication with one another in the weeks since Kardashian reportedly split from Scott Disick.

On February 15, Hollywood Life shared a report from In Touch Weekly magazine in which it was revealed that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her alleged singer boyfriend have “crazy chemistry,” which could make their latest go-around stick.

As the outlet revealed, Kourtney Kardashian and 22-year-old Justin Bieber have been spotted together a few times in recent weeks and on February 8, they reportedly enjoyed drinks with one another after a visit to a Los Angeles church. During their alleged visit to the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Kardashian and Bieber allegedly got “cozy over cocktails” and “made no effort to hide their affections.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first linked to one another in October 2015, months after Kardashian’s 9-year relationship with Disick, the father of her three children, came to an end. However, according to the In Touch Weekly magazine report, up until recently Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s rumored relationship had been nothing more than a “pawn” for both stars to make their exes, Selena Gomez and Scott Disick, jealous.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s rumored relationship was allegedly fun and games for the both weeks ago, the magazine’s insider claimed they’ve been “in constant contact” since Kardashian’s family vacation in Costa Rica at the end of last month.

“Who knows what the future holds?” the insider asked.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber spent time together at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles last month, but at the time, another insider told In Touch Weekly that the “Cold Water” singer was only using the reality star to get revenge on his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who had gone public with her new relationship with singer The Weeknd days prior.

“It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena sends Justin an evil text to ask him about his night out,” a source revealed. “She’s always been jealous of his relationship with [Kourtney Kardashian].”

“She’s not over Justin,” the source continued. “Justin wants to get under Selena’s skin. And he knows how to annoy her — going out with [Kourtney Kardashian] was the perfect payback.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted together many times throughout 2016 and in March of that year, Kardashian seemed to confirm her admiration for her much younger rumored flame when she shared a photo of herself at his Los Angeles concert and labeled herself a “Belieber.”

One month later, a source told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber had been hooking up for months.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source shared. “He has met [Kourtney Kardashian’s] kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source added. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, tune into the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]