Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Split Over A Year Before Going Public

More details about Brad Pitt’s broken marriage with Angelina Jolie is coming to light. After months of a bitter divorce battle, NY Daily News reports that a new documentary threatens to reveal some major bombshells about the split, including how they actually broke up a year before Jolie filed the divorce papers.

Ian Halperin is the man behind the documentary, tentatively titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina. The film is expected to air on TV, though an exact premiere date has not been announced.

“This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out,” an insider revealed. “Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce.”

Of course, the biggest bombshell is the claim that Pitt and Jolie separated a whole year before they announced the divorce. Jolie officially filed for divorce last September and shares a total of six kids with Pitt. They were together for over a decade before calling it quits.

According to Hollywood Life, Halperin has a lot of experience writing about celebrities. Halperin has worked on a number of different books on Michael Jackson and considers himself an expert on Pitt and Jolie. Back in 2009, Halperin wrote Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which discussed Pitt’s previous marriage with Jennifer Aniston and Jolie’s controversial dealings with her brother, James Haven.

The documentary couldn’t come at a worse time for Pitt and Jolie. The two are currently in the middle of an ugly custody battle and are trying their best to put up a united front in the media. A few major bombshells about their troubled marriage would certainly shake things up and might prolong their court battle.

Mirror is reporting that the documentary will also feature some never-before-seen interviews with both Pitt and Jolie. It isn’t clear what is discussed in the interviews, but it’s definitely the last thing Pitt and Jolie need.

While the estranged couple braces for the documentary, Brad Pitt has made a lot of headway in his battle for joint custody. In fact, an inside source revealed that the World War Z star is a lot happier now that he has greater access to his six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8).

“He seems to have a more positive outlook. Things seem much better now… He can spend more time with them,” the insider shared. “He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.”

The news comes after Pitt fought hard against rumors of child abuse stemming from an incident with Maddox on a private plan. According to Life & Style Magazine, witnesses claim that Pitt got both verbally and physically abusive with the teenager and the fight quickly got out of hand.

The reports of child abuse led to a temporary custody agreement between Pitt and Jolie in November. The agreement allowed Jolie to retain custody of the children while Pitt agreed to undergo therapy with the kids. The exact details of the agreement were not revealed, though Jolie and Pitt explained that they are committed to their “children’s best interest.”

“We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Pitt has not commented on his therapy visits or how long the agreement was supposed to last. The estranged couple released a joint statement last month explaining how a private judge will be handling the divorce moving forward.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]