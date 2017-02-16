Tarek El Moussa Is Jealous Of Wife Christina’s New Romance, Focusing On Kids?

Tarek El Moussa is said to be jealous and angry about his estranged wife’s relationship with their former contractor.

Following reports claiming the new couple’s alleged romance began prior to her split from Tarek El Moussa, which they have both denied, a source has suggested that the Flip or Flop star is extremely unhappy about his soon-to-be ex-wife’s decision to move on.

“[Tarek El Moussa] is incredibly jealous and filled with rage,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on February 15.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa ended their relationship after 7 years of marriage in 2016.

The In Touch Weekly magazine source went on to reveal that Tarek El Moussa reportedly suspected that something was going on between Christina and Gary Anderson — and that he had allegedly hired an investigator to track her.

“When [Tarek El Moussa] and Christina were on the rocks, he confessed to the production crew that he suspected she was dating someone, so he hired a private investigator to follow her. He wanted to know where she was going and what she was doing,” the source explained.

Regardless of when the romance between Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson began, the insider said that Tarek El Moussa has been deeply hurt by their time together.

“It stings, and Christina knows it. It’s hard for [Tarek El Moussa] to see Christina dating, but it’s even worse that Gary is the guy she’s with,” the magazine’s source continued. “There’s nothing that could be more upsetting to Tarek than to see her with a guy who is like him but better — and that’s Gary.”

Although Tarek El Moussa is said to be jealous and angry about his estranged wife’s romance with Gary Anderson, he hasn’t exactly been sitting around moping about their split. In fact, Tarek El Moussa has been linked to a few women and spotted out and about numerous times in recent weeks.

As fans of Flip or Flop may recall, Tarek El Moussa was linked to his children’s former nanny, Alyssa Logan, just days after his split from Christina was confirmed. In mid-December, after sources claimed the television stars had parted ways after a blowout fight at their Yorba Linda, California home, a TMZ report revealed that Tarek El Moussa had allegedly dated the 23-year-old nanny briefly after hiring her to care for his two children, Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 1.

According to TMZ‘s report, Tarek El Moussa and Alyssa Logan allegedly began dating in September of last year, four months after he separated from Christina. However, their relationship didn’t begin until Logan was fired from her job due to Tarek El Moussa’s alleged feelings for her. As the outlet explained, Tarek El Moussa didn’t want to date an employee so he canned Logan from her position and paved the way for a romance.

In October of last year, Tarek El Moussa was spotted with his rumored girlfriend in a video taken at a Florida Georgia Line concert, but sadly, they broke up later that month.

As Tarek El Moussa’s divorce proceedings continue, the television star continues to remain active on social media and earlier this week, he posted a photo of himself and his daughter, Taylor Reese, on Instagram as they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life!! Our bond is stronger than ever and I’m so lucky to have this angel in my life!” he wrote in the caption.

To see more of Christina and Tarek El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

