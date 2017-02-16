‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Rumored Cast List Leaks

Dancing with the Stars may still be a few weeks away from officially announcing the cast for Season 24, but reports are claiming the cast list may have already leaked online.

Rumors are swirling that ABC have already locked down a number of big names to dance in the ballroom for Season 24, which is set to kick off later this year, and the rumored lineup includes a slew of actors, reality stars and athletes.

While some stars are allegedly still working on their contracts before ABC officially announces the cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 14, there are already several names who are supposedly almost guaranteed to be joining the show next month.

Hollywood Life is alleging that those big names are host former Today Show and Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, Olympic Athlete Simone Biles, an as yet unnamed castmember from Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, and a star from either Property Brothers or Storage Wars.

Though none of the aforementioned stars have confirmed their roles on the dancing show, a Dancing with the Stars insider claimed that they are “pretty much set in stone” to appear on the show when Season 24 kicks off March 20.

Notably, Bush may have some work to do following his scandal with President Trump last year, while the stars of Pretty Little Liars will likely have a little more time on their hands as the series is set to air it’s final ever episode later this year.

As for who else could be heading to Dancing with the Stars Season 24, Hollywood Life is reporting that there are number of other big names allegedly considering signing on the dotted line, but are not yet officially confirmed as contestants.

According to insider who spoke out about the possible cast, current bachelor Nick Viall is allegedly in the process of signing on the dotted line, as is actor Scott Baio, football superstar Peyton Manning, and recent retired former Baltimore Ravens player Steve Smith Sr.

While they too are yet to speak out about the Dancing with the Stars rumors, Hollywood Life alleged that the group are supposedly “considering signing a contract” with DWTS.

The site also went on to allege that upcoming bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is also thought to be in the running to compete against her former flame Nick on DWTS this coming season, though Gossip Cop denied the reports claiming that Rachel will not be heading to the ABC show.

A DWTS source revealed that, despite the rumors, Rachel appearing on Dancing with the Stars is “physically impossible” as Lindsay is set to start looking for love on The Bachelorette as soon as Viall’s season of The Bachelor draws to a close next month, meaning there will be no time for her to head to the dancefloor to go head-to-head with Nick.

“She was just named the bachelorette. No one’s even mentioned any of this,” an insider told Gossip Cop of why Rachel is highly unlikely to be announced as a castmember on Dancing with the Stars, despite her relationship with ABC after her stint on The Bachelor and upcoming role on The Bachelorette. “They’re focusing on her search for love, not her being on the dance floor.”

ABC have not commented on the rumored cast for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, though the network has spoken out about when fans can officially learn who will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor.

Reality TV World confirmed that ABC will announce the official lineup of contestants and professional dancers on Good Morning America on March 1, while the first show of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 will premiere on the network on March 20.

What do you think of the rumored lineup for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars? Which rumored contestant are you most looking forward to seeing on DWTS 2017?

