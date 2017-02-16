Hilary Duff’s Ex Mike Comrie Being Investigated For Rape, What Did She Know?

Hilary Duff’s former husband Mike Comrie is facing rape charges in Los Angeles. Radar Online reports that investigators are looking into allegations that Comrie raped a woman at his home. Did Duff know about it?

The incident allegedly happened after Comrie met a young woman at a bar on a Saturday. Comrie invited the woman to his home in West Los Angeles where he repeatedly raped her. The former NHL player claims it was nothing more than consensual sex.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, was administered a rape kit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Comrie has since confirmed that he had sex with the woman but doesn’t believe he raped her.

Comrie and Duff tied the knot back in 2010 and have one child together. They separated in early 2015 but did not finalize their divorce until 2016. Comrie is well-known for his NHL career that lasted over 13 years. The Canadian native played for a number of different teams, including the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators and the Phoenix Coyotes.

Duff and Comrie seemed to have had a drama-free split, even posing for pictures last Christmas, months after their divorce was finalized.

According to Page Six, the rape incident also involved another woman. The third party, however, has not come forward to file an official complaint with the police. It’s unclear exactly when the incident occurred and whether or not it happened when Comrie was with Duff.

While Comrie faces serious criminal charges, Us Magazine reports that Duff’s new romance with Matthew Koma is heating up. The two spent this past weekend at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, which just so happens to be the same location as her wedding with Comrie.

The couple was spotted drinking coffee at a café in Woodland Hills before heading to the resort. According to eye witnesses, Koma and Duff showed off plenty of PDA at the restaurant, including hugging and kissing. After the coffee run, the pair drove to the resort where they spent the remainder of the weekend.

“They checked in to San Ysidro Ranch on Saturday afternoon and stayed on the property until Sunday morning,” an insider stated. “They went to breakfast on Coast Village Road at Jeannine’s and then they took a stroll with their coffees. When they left, Matt was driving Hilary’s car.”

Koma helped Hilary Duff write several songs for her latest album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which hit stands in June 2015. This included the tracks: “Confetti,” “Breathe In. Breathe Out.,” and “Arms Around a Memory.”

Duff’s relationship with Koma comes on the heels of her breakup with Jason Walsh. People is reporting that Duff recently opened up about her failed romance with Walsh, who was also her first serious boyfriend since the divorce with Comrie.

When asked about her decision to go public with her relationship, Duff admitted that she didn’t want the public knowing until she was sure “it was right.” Of course, they ended up breaking up in November, but Duff still considered it an important step in her dating life.

“We were seeing each other for a while,” she explained. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

With her relationship with Koma is heating up, fans shouldn’t expect to hear wedding bells anytime soon. In fact, Duff also revealed that she doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot ever again.

“I don’t feel the need to get married again. As much as I was ready and excited, you’re like, ‘Oh, next step. We get married.’ That is the traditional person that I’m talking about that’s inside of me or however I was raised,” she said.

Hilary Duff has not commented on the allegations surrounding Comrie.

