Jennifer Lopez Sizzles On Instagram Amid Drake, Rihanna Love Triangle Rumors

Jennifer Lopez has been flooding her Instagram account with hot photos of her sexiest poses. Now, amid rumors that Lopez is caught in a love triangle with Drake and Rihanna, Jennifer is showing off her booty while causing speculation about the exact status of her rumored romantic relationship with Drake.

It’s only been weeks since the rapper and Lopez revealed their romance on social media by posting the same canoodling photos. Despite that, Drake allegedly is now also attempting to rekindle his romance with his former girlfriend Rihanna, and the result is a “messy love triangle,” sources told Life & Style.

Although Jennifer, 47, and the rapper, 30, “were having a great time and getting serious,” one of the insiders revealed that “Drake had a change of heart” and has contacted Rihanna.

“He’s been in contact with Rihanna, and he has his heart set on winning her back,” said the source.

“Drake cares about [Jennifer Lopez], but he misses Rihanna.”

However, Lopez reportedly took her relationship with the rapper to the next step by introducing him to her children, according to an insider quoted by the publication.

“Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air. He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids,” revealed the source. “They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs. They like having him around.”

But although Lopez continues to care for Drake, she has developed a “take-it-or-leave-it attitude toward him,” said the insider, who revealed that Jennifer is still with the singer.

“Drake and J. Lo still hang out and hook up, but they aren’t so serious anymore.”

Moreover, Lopez’s own former friendship with Rihanna has caused complications, according to the publication, which revealed that Rihanna “called [Lopez] a traitor for dating Drake.” In addition, Jennifer’s busy schedule reportedly has left her with no time to sit and fret about her romance.

“[Lopez] truly doesn’t have time to sit around thinking about Drake professing his love for Rihanna,” added the insider.

The rumored love triangle involving Rihanna, Jennifer, and the rapper also has the potential to get even messier, because another insider told the media outlet that Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony wants to woo her back. He is the father of her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

“[He] is absolutely devastated about her romance with Drake,” said the source. “[He] has never stopped loving her. He wants her back.”

Valentine’s Day caused even more speculation about Jennifer Lopez’s romantic life. Jennifer sizzled on Instagram in what some viewed as one of her sexiest photos yet, noted ComicBook.com.

Looking hot in a skin-tight outfit, Lopez stayed coy in revealing exactly what she did for Valentine’s Day.

About last night… Valentine's day outfit. #redofcourse❤ #highponytails #hoops A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

“About last night…Valentine’s day outfit. #redofcourse #highponytails #hoops,” wrote Jennifer for the caption.

The songstress also flaunted her Valentine’s Day gifts, including dozens of white, pink, and red flowers. That caused speculation that the flowers were from the rapper.

At the Grammy Awards, Jennifer was candid in discussing her feelings for the rapper, reported E! News.

“I love Drake… he’s so brilliant, talented, amazing.”

Lopez revealed that the two created a song together, hanging out and enjoying a “great time. ” Calling him “amazing” again, Jennifer shared that she has “so much love for that boy.”

The couple initially sparked rumors of a romance in December, then heated up those reports by sharing the same canoodling photo. An insider revealed to E! News that it had gotten serious.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

“[He is] completely falling for J.Lo,” said the source. “Drake is in it all the way. J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company.”

However, Lopez and the rapper are now taking some time apart, another insider told E! News. Their “insane” schedules are reportedly the reason that they’re taking a breather rather than a split.

During the Grammy Awards, it was Rihanna, not Jennifer, who had Drake’s attention, though, according to Hollywood Life.

Before the Grammy Awards aired, the rapper informed the crowd at his concert in England to reveal that his desire was for Rihanna, 28, to take home the award for “Work.”

“You know, I hope they give Rihanna…awards tonight for that Work…she deserves it.”

But even though the 30-year-old singer hoped that the Grammy Awards didn’t “do us dirty,” Rihanna didn’t win anything.

Rihanna was nominated for eight awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards but reportedly was in an upbeat mood at her 1OAK nightclub afterparty despite her losses. Seen during the award ceremony sipping from a bejeweled flask, Rihanna was observed FaceTiming during the Grammy Awards. That caused some fans to speculate that she was calling the rapper.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]