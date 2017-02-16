Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating Rumors Continue, Is Her Instagram Post For Him?

Are Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson dating?

For the past few months, the actors have been facing rumors of a relationship and now, Hudson may have hinted at their romance with a new post on Instagram. While Hudson’s latest post certainly wasn’t addressed to her rumored love interest, a report suspects that Brad Pitt may have been the inspiration behind her new video.

“She’s determined to keep people guessing when it comes to her rumoured romance with Brad Pitt. And now Kate Hudson has fuelled the fire once more by sharing a Valentine’s Day video of her belting out a version of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ to a mystery someone,” Yahoo! Be Entertainment revealed to readers on February 16.

“We got love on the brain and sending you all [heart]’s! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours,” Kate Hudson wrote in the caption of her video clip, which also featured her 13-year-old son, Ryder.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson were first confronted with dating rumors late last year and last month, those rumors were allegedly confirmed by Hudson herself. As the Yahoo! Be Entertainment report revealed, a Woman’s Day magazine source reported that Hudson had told a group of people that she and Pitt had rendezvoused on “several occasions” since his split from Angelina Jolie.

While Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have not been seen together at all since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce last September, the source claimed the actors have been spending time together privately. The outlet also claimed that Hudson had been seen having an “intimate” conversation with Brad Pitt’s agent, Bryan Lourde, before leaving a Golden Globes party in the same car that Brad Pitt had left in a while prior.

Months ago, a former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s hinted that Pitt and Hudson had allegedly been hooking up with one another after the actor split from his wife.

“They make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating,” Kris Herzog told Woman’s Day magazine, via Yahoo! Be Entertainment.

Meanwhile, an additional source also appeared to confirm Herzog’s’ theory regarding the potential new couple by saying, “Kate is [Brad Pitt]’s mystery woman. They’ve been extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups.”

In addition to reports of a possible dating relationship, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have also been faced with allegations of a possible pregnancy, but months ago, Gossip Cop shot down the idea that Hudson was possibly pregnant with Brad Pitt’s seventh child.

In December, a cover story shared by Star magazine claimed that Hudson had been sporting a baby bump and included a headline, which read, “Brad & Kate Pregnancy Shocker!” According to the report, Brad Pitt’s friends were reportedly left wondering if his world was about to be rocked by shocking news of a seventh child with his rumored new girlfriend and said that Pitt wasn’t planning on welcoming any more children — at least not so soon after his split from Angelina Jolie.

“If Kate is indeed pregnant, that will change his outlook pretty fast. He’s such a stand-up, easygoing guy that I’m sure his reaction would be that he’d view it as a blessing and the start of a new chapter in his life,” the Star magazine source alleged.

The outlet also claimed that Jolie had heard the news of Hudson’s possible pregnancy and was “livid” at the idea that her estranged husband may already be procreating with someone new.

In response to the report, a rep for Brad Pitt assured Gossip Cop that the Star magazine cover story was false.

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]