‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5: ‘OITNB’ Netflix Release Date, Cast And More

Perhaps one of Netflix’s most popular original programs, Orange Is the New Black will return for its fifth season this year. The comedy-drama set in a women’s prison has seen success with each consecutive season for Netflix, but what do we know so far about the upcoming season?

This article contains spoilers for Orange Is the New Black Season 5.

When will Orange Is the New Black Season 5 be released?

According to the Independent, streaming provider Netflix confirmed last week that the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary will return to our screens on June 9. In a short teaser trailer, Netflix confirmed that Orange Is the New Black Season 5 will pick up where the show’s fourth season left off. This year, Orange Is the New Black will be released just one week following the release of another original series from Netflix, House of Cards, which has seen a delayed release this year.

Whilst Netflix is yet to officially confirm how many episodes Orange Is the New Black Season 5 will comprise of, each prior season has been 13 episodes in length. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that Season 5 will consist of at least another 13 episodes. As always, all of those episodes will be released onto Netflix at the same time.

Which cast members will be returning for Orange Is the New Black Season 5?

In the aforementioned short clip released by Netflix, Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), and Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) all made an appearance. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that they’ll all be returning for the upcoming season. In fact, according to Pop Sugar, several key cast members have shared photographs on set ahead of the new season, essentially confirming the return of their characters.

Whilst many shows have a fast turnaround in terms of casting, Orange Is the New Black has largely managed to maintain its original cast year after year. That being said, the full casting for Orange Is the New Black Season 5 won’t be officially confirmed until it hits our screens this summer on June 9.

What will Orange Is the New Black Season 5 be about?

Season 5 of Orange Is the New Black will naturally pick up where Season 4 left off. Fans of the show will remember the rather emotionally charged fourth season finale, where the tragic death of Poussey (Samira Wiley) led to a revolt by the prisoners, with Poussey’s bestie Taystee (Danielle Brooks) taking the charge. The season came to an end with Daya (Dascha Polanco) holding a gun at the head of correction officer Thomas Humphrey. Season 5 will reveal what Daya chooses to do with that gun.

According to Digital Spy, the fifth season of the prison drama will take place over the course of three days as the riot unfolds. Star Danielle Brooks promised plenty of action over those three days, saying “It will be very detailed, very intense. You better get ready, get your popcorn, your tissues”. This is, of course, the first time that a season of Orange Is the New Black has taken place over the course of a pre-defined period, with previous seasons of the show taking place during an indeterminable time period.

Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix for its fifth season on June 9. Following the events of the Season 4 finale, it promises to be another action-packed season of prison drama.

