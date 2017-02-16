Duggar Family Courtship Rumors: Have Jana And Joseph Found Love?

The Duggar family recently threw a Valentine’s Day party at their home in Arkansas, and photos taken during the event have sparked speculation that Counting On fans have a courtship announcement or two to look forward to.

On February 14, the Duggar family celebrated Valentine’s Day a bit differently than most people do. Instead of making the holiday all about romance, the Duggars focused on family and their faith.

“Here’s a sweet twist on Valentine’s Day! We are having a family-wide party celebrating love….God’s love and our love for one another,” a post on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page reads. “Our theme is ‘We love because He first loved us!'”

The Duggar family shared a few photos that were taken during their Valentine’s Day party, and two of them are getting a lot of attention. In one photo, 27-year-old Jana Duggar appears to be removing a card from a bouquet of roses. According to the International Business Times, this snapshot has sparked speculation that the flowers were from a mystery suitor.

“Hope this means there’s an announcement coming soon,” one fan wrote in response to the Duggar family’s Facebook post.

Jana Duggar is the oldest Duggar daughter, and she’s the only adult female member of the family who is not married or in a courtship. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jana does a lot of her family’s housekeeping and babysitting, and all this hard work has earned her the nickname “Cinderella Duggar.” Fans are eager for Jana to find love because getting married and moving out of her parent’s house would drastically reduce her workload. However, they fear that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar don’t want this to happen because they like having Jana around the house to help out.

Unfortunately for Jana Duggar fans, she might not be the next Duggar to announce a courtship. The roses in the picture above nay actually be a gift from Jim Bob and Michelle, who possibly feel bad that their oldest daughter doesn’t have a sweetheart to buy her a bouquet for Valentine’s Day.

There’s far more photographic evidence that 22-year-old Joseph Duggar has found love. Forum users on the Free Jinger website have pointed out that Joseph is sitting next to a mystery girl in one of the Duggar family’s Valentine’s Day photos. The girl’s face is not visible, but there’s speculation that she’s the daughter of the Duggars’ pastor. She’s the girl with the blonde ponytail in the picture on the bottom left.

Free Jinger users believe that the girl in the photo is either Kendra or Lauren Caldwell. They are the two oldest daughters of Paul Caldwell, the pastor of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This is the Duggar family’s current place of worship. In the most recent episode of Counting On, Pastor Caldwell helped the older Duggar boys change the oil in the SUV that they purchased for Jinger. Joseph Duggar told the Counting On cameras that Pastor Caldwell is their “local mechanic.”

Duggar sleuths have also spotted a girl who looks like one of Pastor Caldwell’s daughters in Jinger Duggar’s Counting On wedding special. In a brief shot, she can be seen hovering around Joseph before Jinger’s wedding begins.

The girl appears to be the Caldwell daughter who is holding a baby in a photo that Jill Rodrigues shared on her family website. Rodrigues is a close family friend of the Duggars, and she snapped the picture shortly after Jinger’s wedding.

“After the church service at the Duggar home, we headed over to the Duggar’s church to sing there,” Rodriguez captioned the picture of the Caldwells. “It was SUCH a blessing getting to know the Pastor Paul Caldwell family. They are such humble, sweet people.”

One Free Jinger user is fairly certain that the girl who has been spotted with Joseph is Kendra Caldwell, the oldest Caldwell daughter. She may only be 17 years old, so it’s possible that the Duggar family is waiting until she turns 18 to announce that she and Joe are courting.

This isn’t the first time Joseph Duggar has been the subject of courtship rumors. As SheKnows reports, he was linked to Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates early last year. In 2015, CafeMom speculated that he was courting Carlin’s older sister Tori.

Do you think Joseph will be the next member of the Duggar family to announce a courtship? Sound off in the comments below.

