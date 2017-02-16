Surface Phone: Rumors Suggest 3 Variants, Snapdragon 835 Chip, 8GB RAM-512GB ROM

Microsoft’s Surface Phone has not been officially confirmed by the Redmond-based tech giant, but the device has already managed to set the mobile community on fire. While leaks about the smartphone are coming in at a very relaxed pace, the initial speculations about the device have so far been very encouraging. Judging by rumors about the device, if the Surface Phone finally launches this year, there is a good chance it might be the dark horse of the mobile industry.

Rumors about the Surface Phone have been trickling in for a long time. Although official details and leaks about the device are almost nonexistent, the premise of a smartphone that could take on the iOS and Android juggernaut and possibly even win has captured the attention of mobile enthusiasts for a long time.

Currently, speculations about the Surface Phone indicate that it would truly be a revolutionary device, quite unlike anything on the market today, according to a TrustedReviews report. While this might sound like a stretch, this particular notion has been fed by none other than Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself. During an interview, the CEO stated that the tech giant is working on a mobile device, and while the Surface Phone was not specifically mentioned, Nadella was quick to point out that the company’s upcoming smartphone would be quite unique.

“We will continue to be in the phone market, not as defined by today’s market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device.”

If the Microsoft CEO’s words ring true and the Surface Phone does prove to be the ultimate mobile device, it could change the smartphone market significantly. It’s not like Microsoft has not done the same thing in the past. After all, the tech giant has effectively changed the hybrid computing industry through the release of one of its most successful devices — the Surface Pro. Microsoft appears to be pursuing the same strategy in the all-in-one market too through the release of the Surface Studio.

There are rumors that have emerged about the upcoming device, the most prevalent of which is the idea that the Microsoft Surface Phone would be released in three configurations — a Consumer Edition, a Business Edition, and a premium Enthusiast Edition. These three devices, rumored to feature similar aspects such as the screen’s size and overall design, would be aimed towards three particular demographics.

The Surface Phone is a flagship device through and through. Thus, even the entry-level Consumer Edition is speculated to pack powerful specs such as a Snapdragon 835 processor and Surface Pen support. These would be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, putting the device in direct competition with most entry-level flagships such as the iPhone 7 or the upcoming iPhone 7s.

The Surface Phone Business Edition is the device where things start to get serious. Aimed at the enterprise, the Business Edition is rumored to pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, coupled with a Snapdragon 835 chip and support for the Surface Pen and the Surface Keyboard. A BGR report also stated that the Surface Phone’s more premium variants might feature a revolutionary design, possibly a foldable screen, much like the rumored Samsung Galaxy X.

The top-tier Surface Phone, called the Enthusiast Edition, is nothing short of overpowered. Rumors have so far been clashing with regards to this device, with some pointing to a Snapdragon 835 chip and others stating that it would feature an Intel Core i-series chipset instead. Speculations are also high that the Surface Phone Enthusiast Edition would pack a very generous 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. If these rumors are true, Microsoft’s upcoming flagship would be comparable in processing power to premium laptops currently in the market, such as Apple’s 12-inch MacBook.

The Surface Phone is rumored for release sometime this year, with most speculations stating that the device would be unveiled sometime during the first half of 2017. If these rumors prove true, the mobile market’s most formidable flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone 8 might face a very notable challenge, from a smartphone that could actually usher in a revolution in the mobile industry.

