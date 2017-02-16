WWE Rumors: Paige And Alberto Del Rio May Be Getting Married Soon

If a new report turns out to be accurate, one of WWE’s most popular female wrestlers may soon be going by the name Saraya-Jade Bevis-Rodriguez in real life. According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige and Alberto Del Rio are planning to get married in May, provided their schedules permit it.

Since they made their relationship public last year, Paige and Alberto Del Rio have been a popular topic in wrestling “dirt sheets.” But while most reports have focused on the more controversial aspects of their relationship, it appears to be a solid one so far, not to mention colorful. In October, publications such as TMZ wrote about how Paige had proposed to Alberto at a Puerto Rican wrestling event, entering the ring and dropping down to one knee in the middle of Del Rio’s match against his fellow ex-WWE Superstar Carlito.

More recently, Del Rio appeared on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc.) and talked about how he and Paige had become a couple, with their common backgrounds in wrestling families as one of the factors that brought them together. Paige (b. Saraya-Jade Bevis) is the daughter of British wrestlers and promoters Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya, while Del Rio (b. Jose Alberto Rodriguez) is the son of Mexican lucha legend Dos Caras.

“That’s what brought us together, because we started riding together, flying together, going to places – and this is something funny because I always promised myself that I would date someone from the business. But that’s what brought us together because she’s a third generation wrestler, I’m a third generation wrestler, we go through the same stuff. When you’re in this business you bleed, you cry, you go through a lot of things and it’s amazing to have someone next to you to help you go through all of those things. Good or bad.”

Now, it would appear that Paige and Alberto Del Rio are getting married, and may be tying the knot about one year to the date their relationship had first been outed by wrestling publications. 411Mania wrote that, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the couple is hoping to get married in May, should their respective schedules allow for it.

Looking at those schedules, there’s a decent, if not exactly good chance, of Paige and Alberto Del Rio getting married this May as planned. According to a report from The Inquisitr, Paige is looking forward to an in-ring return in the spring. The “Anti-Diva” had last wrestled for WWE in June 2016, and while she was selected by Monday Night RAW in the following month’s brand draft, she’s been recovering from neck surgery since October. She also remained on WWE-related programming while on the sidelines, appearing on the sixth season of Total Divas. There’s no word yet, however, if the wedding will be broadcast when the E! Network reality show returns to the air this spring.

Del Rio, who uses the name Alberto El Patron outside of WWE, is busy in the independent wrestling scene, having made recent appearances in the World Wrestling Council (WWC) in Puerto Rico and WhatCulture Pro Wrestling (WCPW) in the United Kingdom.

If 2016 was a difficult year for Paige, things seem to be turning around this year for the 24-year-old former WWE Divas Champion. As The Inquisitr has also reported, WWE Studios and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is co-producing Fighting with My Family, a film based on the story of Paige and the rest of her wrestling family. And with her in-ring return looming, Paige’s 2017 may get even better, as she and Alberto Del Rio prepare for marriage, proving that their relationship remains strong despite the controversy and intrigue that often surrounds it.

