‘Narcos’ Season 3 Cast Pedro Pascal and Miguel Angel Silvestre Behind The Scenes

Netflix hit Narcos is moving on from Pablo Escobar with season 3 and filming is already on the way. In some behind the scenes footage Miguel Angel Silvestre of Sense8 has been cast in Narcos and can be spotted filming scenes with Pedro Pascal who plays Javier Pena.

#narcosseason3 Be able to work with good friends is priceless! Poder trabajar con buenos amigos no tiene precio! #narcosseason3 #netflix @pascalispunk A post shared by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:59am PST

Narcos Season 3 is yet to receive an official release date. With Netflix original series line-up, you can expect the third season to be released sometime in September 2017. The series has been renewed for multiple season.

Rumors suggest that his on screen partner Steve Murphy played by Boyd Holbrook will not be returning for Narcos Season 3. The real Steve Murphy also left Colombia after Pablo Escobar was killed by law enforcement. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holbrook will not confirm or deny whether his character is returning. When asked about the future of the series Holbrook responds with the following:

“We’re still working it out. Steve didn’t retire from the DEA until, I believe, two years ago. He was very active in the DEA for a long time so I’ll leave that up to you to find out. If nothing, I think this show has an incredible opportunity now because Pablo’s not around, but that’s the really interesting thing. He was delivering drugs straight to Miami, personally. And once he died, the Cali Cartel who took over his power was like: “Screw this, let’s just give it to Mexico and let Mexico deal with it and get it across the border.” And that’s the evolution of El Chapo and things like that. There’s a really great opportunity for this show to have, and that’s always been the plan for [executive producer] Eric Newman — it’s called Narcos, it’s not called Pablo Escobar.”

Pedro Pascal Is Hard at Work on 'Narcos' Season 3 Set! https://t.co/J9vc1QecLl pic.twitter.com/IBQmmtzcmg — I Love Swift (@IloveSwift92) February 11, 2017

Narcos has been renewed for several season and season 3 will focus on the Cali Cartel as they took over the drug business after Pablo Escobar’s death. The showrunners have revealed that they had more success with getting into politics than Escobar. We also know that the Cali Cartel played a role in the Mexican drug trade and the series could eventually reach El Chapo and his timeline small time drug dealer to a kingpin.

Stumbled upon the filming of Season 3 of #Narcos today, with Cartagena doubling as Curaçao. pic.twitter.com/oQlkuCCcgZ — Guy (@guyraybould) February 2, 2017

It seems like Miguel Angel Silvestre will be playing Javier Pena’s new partner as they hunt down the Cali Cartel but this is yet to be confirmed. The Cali Cartel arc will likely be wrapped up in season 3 as they had a much shorter reign than Pablo Escobar.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Pedro Pascal spoke about Narcos Season 3 and he confirmed that they are going after the Cali Cartel. He states that there are four of them and they were wealthier than Pablo Escobar but are not as famous as their predecessor. The actor admits that he did not know much about the Cali Cartel; therefore, the plot of season 3 will be less predictable as many fans of the series knew how Pablo Escobar’s story begins and ends.

Narcos has cast Curtiss Cook in season 3 for a reoccurring role, according to Deadline. He will portray Gilbert Mills; however, Netflix are not giving away any details about the character. There is not much information of the third season of Narcos and a full-length trailer is yet to be released. Many cast members will return as most of the Cali Cartel has been introduced in the series due to their connection to Escobar. One of the four leaders of the gang is yet to be introduced and the showrunners stated that he is an interesting character.

