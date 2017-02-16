‘Fairy Tail’ Manga Chapter 521 – Universe One’s Return And Fairies Counterattack

Chapter 521 of immensely popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail continued with the sudden and beautiful changes that began in chapter 520. With clear indications of the Fairy Tail Guild emerging victorious from their long drawn and protracted battle against the combined forces of the Alvarez Empire and the Spriggan 12, the guild might be up for some interesting challenges.

[Warning: Manga Fairy Tail Chapter 521 spoilers/recap ahead]

Chapter 520 of Fairy Tail manga was pivotal to the series. In a surprising twist, Eileen had killed herself because she couldn’t bear to see her child, Erza, die. On the other end, Natsu, who had been waging an intense battle for survival, managed to emerge victorious. Using his inner voice, Natsu was able to disintegrate the Demon and Dragon seeds within him and regain consciousness. His teammates, including Lucy and Happy were quite happy that they had got their friend back.

Eileen’s death meant that the spell that she had previously cast on Universe One, was lifted. With the Universe One finally returning to its original and peaceful existence, the counterattack of the fairies began in Chapter 521 of Fairy Tail manga. Fairy Tail members were transported back to Magnolia, where they warned the warriors that the threat hasn’t been completely nullified yet, and the fiercest battles are yet to come.

In the previous chapter, Wendy couldn’t detect Master Makarov’s scent on the battlefield, causing fans to speculate that the master who treated the Fairy Tail guild as his family, and even used a very powerful spell to thin out the enemy, may have perished.

However, Makarov appears to be alive, albeit barely. Moreover, Laxus was seen carrying Makarov in his arms. As they approached the main gates of the city, Laxus was heard offering some words of comfort to his “Gramps,” indicating Makarov might be still alive.

Meanwhile, Natsu and Lucy wander in search of their guildmates, and more particularly, Gray. During their search, they run into Brandish, who refuses to join them as an ally, but assures them that she isn’t going to stand as their enemy either. Just as Brandish is leaving, the Fairy Tail members appear.

With Natsu deciding to stay human, it is possible that he might lose some or all the awesome power that comes with E.N.D. However, fans suggest that Natsu choosing to remain human is merely symbolic, and it meant that he chose humanity over the hellish and evil nature of the two seeds that were battling within him. Natsu is quite glad to meet Ever, Juvia, Porllyusica, Lector, and grandma. While the group is happy with the reunion, Happy spots someone at the top of a cathedral.

Chapter 521 of Fairy Tail confirmed that August is now the last of the Spriggan 12, and the fact severely displeases him. Although his anger and spell shake the very foundations of Magnolia, Gildarts attacks from above and wrecks the entire cathedral. The current chapter of Fairy Tail has merely offered a brief glimpse of a battle that promises to be as epic as the one fought between Eileen and Erza. While Gildarts is expected to continue fighting with August, the upcoming chapter might also reveal an equally epic confrontation between Zeref and Gray in the guild’s HQ.

Towards the end of Chapter 521 of Fairy Tail manga, Natsu is seen heading towards Fairy Tail HQ, but Zeref is already sitting there. At the HQ, Gray clearly challenges Zeref, and the stage appears set for a showdown.

Chapter 522 and 523 of Fairy Tail manga are expected to be released simultaneously. Will Gray and Zeref battle? Who will emerge victorious in the battle between August and Gildarts? Hopefully mangaka Hiro Mashima reveals answers to these questions in the upcoming chapter of Fairy Tail.

