The Weeknd Celebrates Birthday Without Selena Gomez! Is It Over?

The relationship of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez was confirmed a few weeks ago when the songstress appeared on the musician’s Instagram Story. They were also spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles after their romantic getaway in Italy. According to E! News, the two were very much into each other and spent three hours having dinner at Giorgio Baldi. An eyewitness revealed that the lovebirds were happy when they came out and were even caught kissing each other on the lips.

However, there were rumors that the “Starboy” hitmaker and the former Disney star have broken up. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, or more known as The Weeknd, recently celebrated his birthday in advance at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood. He was joined by his famous friends including Lana Del Rey, French Montana and 2Chainz. Many people were expecting to see his girlfriend at the bash, but she didn’t show up. Despite Gomez’s absence, the Canadian record producer still managed to have fun with his close pals and some photos can be seen on his Instagram account.

???? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

“Friends were given the password ‘Pepperoni’ and had to keep their cell phones away,” an insider told Radar Online. “Everyone was smoking and drinking and the place was full of security who were throwing anybody out with cell phones.”

While Selena is away, The Weekend got a lot of attention from other women. An eyewitness claimed that a brunette beauty flirted with “The Hills” hitmaker. They later on played a shooting game and spent the night giggling. Abel acted like a bachelor during his advanced birthday bash. Does this mean that he and Gomez are over?

Since the party landed on February 14, the couple wasn’t able to spend their first Valentine’s Day together as well. According to Radar Online, the 24-year-old singer flew out of Los Angeles together with her personal assistant Theresa Mingus. After their plane touched down New York, they celebrated Valentine’s Day in an apartment. She even showed off her sexy red dress to her followers on Instagram and documented their night out on Snapchat.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

The couple may have celebrated Valentine’s Day apart, but that does not mean they have split up. According to TMZ, Selena Gomez was the one who spent for her boyfriend’s 27th birthday bash. She picked up nearly $30,000 tab for The Weeknd’s party. The celebration reportedly lasted from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The “Same Old Love” hitmaker made sure to leave her credit card to pay all the expenses. Maybe she did this to make up for her absence because of her prior commitment to the New York Fashion Week.

Since his real birthday is on February 16, then there is still a chance that the two will celebrate his special day. However, the chances are slim since The Weeknd needs to fly to Stockholm, Sweden for his concert at Ericsson Globe. He also hinted how he will be celebrating his birthday on Instagram.

27 ????Celebrating all year and partying every night all over the world starting with Sweden. Let's fucking get it. XO ???????????????? #Starboy #Legendofthefall A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

The Weeknd will be quite busy with a series of shows in Europe while Gomez promotes her new single “It Ain’t Me” which she collaborated with Kygo. The songstress originally wanted to join her boyfriend on tour because she’s allegedly paranoid that he will cheat on her. Inquisitr previously reported that Tesfaye is starting to feel suffocated by his girlfriend.

“Selena’s acting so crazy that he’s starting to have second thoughts about their relationship,” a source told In Touch. “Friends are concerned that it’s only a matter of time before it all ends in tears due to Selena’s self-sabotaging ways.”

Having been on an emotional rollercoaster ride when she was with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez must have been more careful with her future relationships to avoid getting into another heart ache. Maybe that’s why she decided to give The Weeknd the space that he needs.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]