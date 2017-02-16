‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Are Meredith & Alex Finally About To Hookup?

Grey’s Anatomy fans have long speculated about the possibility of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex (Justin Chambers) becoming more than just good friends, but is a romantic storyline about to come into play in Season 13?

Grey’s fans have been taking to social media in recent weeks to mull over the possibility of Alex and Meredith dating, despite their years of purely platonic friendship, and now Justin Chambers is throwing in his two cents when it comes the possibility of Meredith and Alex getting together as a couple.

Speaking to TV Line amid the couple speculation, Chambers admitted that there’s definitely a chance Grey’s Anatomy fans could see Alex and Meredith become a couple and start dating after telling the site “anything is possible” when it comes to the ABC medical drama as rumors also continue to swirl that Sandra Oh could possibly return as Cristina Yang.

“That happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers,” the Grey’s Anatomy actor continued when asked about Meredith and Alex’s relationship, but admitted that he personally doesn’t see the friends becoming romantic – at least not right now.

“Personally, I don’t see that [happening] right now. I think it would be kind of strange,” Justin said amid the rampant Grey’s Anatomy dating speculation, adding that the two are like “siblings that care very much for each other.”

But despite Justin’s confession that he doesn’t think Meredith and Alex will start dating just yet, some fans claimed that there’s a possibility the twosome may have already hookedup this season, claiming the longtime friends may have already taken their friendship to the next level but aren’t ready to admit it.

Us Weekly reported that Grey’s fans were up in arms following the February 2 episode “Jukebox Hero,” as a number of viewers speculated that Meredith and Alex may have hooked up after the two found themselves in bed together.

Some fans alleged that the fan favorite Grey Anatomy’s couple could potentially have hookedup during the scene which featured a fade to black while the friends were having a heart to heart in Meredith’s bed.

“Alex is right [where he belongs] in Meredith’s bed right beside her. #merlexforever,” Grey’s Anatomy fan @MerlexAnatomy tweeted out of the possibly steamy moment between Meredith and Alex, while @KleaParks asked after seeing the scene play out, “Did Meredith just push Alex on the bed to kiss him?”

But while some Grey’s Anatomy fans were urging Meredith and Alex to start dating, others made it pretty clear that they’re not ready to see the friends as a romantic couple.

“If Alex and Meredith ever become a couple in Grey’s, I will be extremely mad,” @CaitlynCiacco tweeted amid the dating rumors, telling Grey’s Anatomy producers, “You can’t ruin their friendship like that.”

Those behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy haven’t given too much away about the possibility of Meredith and Alex dating in the remaining episodes of Season 13, though executive producer Betsy Beers did tease a possible romance for the friends in an interview with E! News last year, admitting that she does see potential when it comes to the two dating as Grey’s Anatomy continues on.

“I think there’s something about them where fans sometimes feel like that might be inevitable,” Beers said of the possible new Grey’s Anatomy romance at the time, even claiming that she Meredith and Alex hooking up as being “a logical place to go.”

Beers then went on to tease in the interview that she’s actually pulling for Meredith and Alex to get together in the upcoming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

“I became very righteous on Alex’s behalf,” she said as Grey’s fans continue to speculate about the possibility of an Alex and Meredith romance in Season 13. “So any given chance, I was about Alex. He’s deep.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday nights on ABC.

Do you think Alex and Meredith should start dating on Grey’s Anatomy?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]