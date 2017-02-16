Paula Abdul Announces First Tour In 25 Years

Paula Abdul will go on her first tour in a quarter of a century, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The 54-year-old singer-turned-TV personality is set to give her first tour in more than 25 years.

To spice things up and ensure all of her shows are sold-out, Paula Abdul will go on tour with New Kids on the Block (aka NKOTB) and Boyz II Men. Her upcoming North American tour, titled The Total Package Tour, will make more than 40 stops and kicks off on May 12, 2017. Paula Abdul’s upcoming North American tour includes shows in five Californian cities and is expected to feature some of Abdul, NKOTB and Boyz II Men’s best-ever tracks.

With Paula Abdul being a pop icon and Boyz II Men being considered to be one of the best R&B bands of all time, fans of classic pop and R&B music will have the chance to see their favorite artists from May 12 through July 16.

In a statement announcing the tour, NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg said it’ll be “not just a show,” it’ll be “an experience.”

“Our fans know we love to bring them a party, and this tour is no exception.”

Despite the fact that Paula Abdul hasn’t embarked on a major tour since 1991, she has managed to be in the spotlight over all these years. Apart from dabbling in acting a little bit, Abdul also served as a judge on American Idol, X Factor, and So You Think You Can Dance.

In fact, Variety reported that, shortly after the network announced the return of So You Think You Can Dance for a fourteenth season, Abdul tweeted that she wouldn’t be returning as a judge due to her touring commitments.

Since I’ll be on the #TotalPackageTour I won’t be at the #SYTYCD judges table-BUT-I’ll be DVRing every episode & watching from the tour bus! — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 30, 2017

The name of Paula Abdul’s upcoming tour, The Total Package Tour, was inspired by 2013’s The Package Tour, which featured NKOTB, 98 Degrees, and Boyz II Men.

At 54-years-old, Paula Abdul looks suspiciously and enviously too young for her age, according to the Mirror. When the former American Idol judge appeared at a charity event held by veteran actress Goldie Hawn for The Hawn Foundation, Abdul turned heads for all the right reasons.

Paula Abdul was there in attendance of Hawn’s philanthropic event at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills. Abdul seems to have been focused on fundraising and charity events lately.

Prior to her appearance at Hawk’s bash in Beverly Hills, Paula Abdul showed up at the annual Lois Linden Nelson Woman’s World Event in Michigan, where she gave her inspirational speech and shared her words of wisdom.

Addressing the crowd, Paula Abdul said it was her family that instilled in her “the gift of gratitude,” which has always helped her get through tough times.

“They taught me to be grateful for the smallest things to the largest, to be grateful for the let downs and disappointments, as equal to the thrill of succeeding. That has always been with me.”

Addressing the audience, Paula Abdul also opened up about her longtime struggles with body image and eating disorders. Abdul has been diagnosed with various disorders, including reflex sympathetic dystrophy as well as chronic upper extremity pain.

Abdul also said it’s her ability to think outside the box that has helped her build such a thriving career. And really, the singer-turned-TV personality has never limited herself to one particular job.

Looking back at Paula Abdul’s career, one may notice that she has been going through different phases. First, she built a flowering career in choreography. Then she became a pop sensation. Then she went back into choreography. Then she became a TV star and reality TV show judge.

Paula Abdul’s father was born in Aleppo, Syria. pic.twitter.com/eyKNmyvMnH — Turner Walston (@TurnerWalston) January 28, 2017

While Paula Abdul seems pretty comfortable on television right now, her next year’s tour with NKOTB and Boyz II Men will show if she still has what it takes to be performing in front of huge crowds.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]