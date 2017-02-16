Brad Pitt Reportedly Enjoys Unsupervised Visit With His Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling over custody for the past several months, but a new report claims Pitt has made some headway.

Following the 41-year-old actress’ request for fulll physical custody of their six kids, Brad Pitt, 53, was accused of child abuse and restricted to supervised visits with the children.

According to reports in September of last year, Brad Pitt got aggressive with his oldest son, 15-year-old Maddox, during a flight from France to the United States. Although there was never any evidence of any such thing and the case was ultimately thrown out, the allegations certainly didn’t help Pitt with his fight for custoday and up until recently, he was kept on supervised visits.

Now, however, following a statement from Brad Pitt and his estranged wife in which the pair claimed to be putting up a united front, Pitt has allegedly been allowed unsupervised visits with his kids.

“He’s become a much more promi­nent figure in the kids’ lives, and they seem to be doing a lot better now that things have calmed down,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine on February 15. “He’s recently had two different overnights with two kids without being moni­tored, and he’s hoping to have them for at least a week at a time by the end of February or early March.”

Although the younger children, including Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, continue to spend time with their father, his oldest boys, Maddox, 15, and Pax, 12, both of whom were believed to have been involved in the alleged plane incident, remain reluctant.

“They haven’t spent the night. Those relationships are still very tenuous, and [Brad Pitt] really hasn’t had a breakthrough with the boys yet,” the source explained. “Brad and Angie haven’t seen each other in months.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September of last year after 2 years of marriage and six children. As fans will recall, the pair’s relationship began on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith when Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Then, after Aniston filed for divorce, Pitt and Jolie went public and quickly began starting a family together.

In addition to welcoming their three biological children, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to three adopted children, Maddox from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam and Zahara from Ethiopia.

According to the In Touch Weekly magazine insider, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently working with a private judge to resolve their ongoing custody battle and receive therapy separately to deal with their “unresolved anger.”

“Their therapists’ goal is to get them to a place of acceptance of the situation so that they will be able to sit in the same room to work through those issues,” the source said. “Getting to the place where they have a healthy relationship will allow them to co-parent the kids.”

Brad Pitt and his estranged wife released a statement to People Magazine last month after agreeing to keep their future divorce and custody proceedings to themselves.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” they said.

The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement concluded.

Since splitting from Angelina Jolie last year, Brad Pitt has been linked to actress Kate Hudson but the alleged pair has not yet been seen together, nor has any confirmation of their potential romance been given.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]