Blac Chyna Goes Braless In Tantalizing Outfit

Blac Chyna showed off her post baby body in her revealing dress. The former stripper showed of her curves in a red lace outfit and managed to avoid her pictured being taken down by Instagram by drawing lines on her nipples thus hiding her modesty.

The star has been known to show off her goods on more than one occasion and she’s showing off more than ever seeing as she had just her baby, Dream in November.

Rob Kardashian’s fiancée showed both sides of her body captioning herself as both ‘sassy’ and ‘sensational’. The sheerdress showed parts of her body without really showing them, as the light would reveal about of her and left very little to one’s imagination.

This would definitely put most of her haters to shame as she bounced back from the weight she had gained while she was pregnant. She showed off her waistline by wearing a leather belt that made her curves more visible.

She said that she was doing various things to get her body back, which had been a little difficult for her as she had a C-section however it’s clear that she managed to get half way to the body

Sultry A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Blac Chyna the dotting mum

The 28 year old has been showing off pictures of her children on her social media with her most recent video being that of her son, King Cairo, teaching his sister Dream how to use Emojis. The former music video has been known to put her family first no matter what drama she has in her own personal life such as when she is fighting with Rob. She also shared pictures of herself her children wearing matching pajamas on her page. Showing off the adorable growth of her daughter. Rob recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter as well with his mum Kris Jenner on Valentine’s Day. Dream wore a tutu and a bib that read, ‘stealing hearts’.

He also shared an image wishing his fans a happy Valentine’s Day which led his fans to wonder if he was interested in having more children with his bride to be. He captioned it urging them to listen to a John Legend song, “The Beginning”.

“Happy Valentine’s Day everybody, he wrote. “Now listen to this and plan to have babies’ woohoo. Keep doing it doing it again lol.”

Family ❤ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

Trouble in paradise for Blac Chyna and Rob

The reality stars have slowly evaded each other when it has come to their social media. They once featured quite prominently in each other snap chats have become noticeably absent.

Stealing hearts mama ???? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

The mother of two, who also shares a son with her ex Tyga, has sparked rumors that their relationship is headed for splitsville. She was seen with a mystery man recently and she wasn’t wearing her expensive seven-carat engagement ring. The two were seen getting comfortable with each other. It was reported that at some point his hand was on her lap. This would suggest that the two were get very close to each other and would imply that there may be an issue in her relationship. The couple has remained living separately, which could also be a problem in their relationship as they have a daughter together. According to People Magazine, the mystery man was revealed to be Jamel Davenport who she has been getting close to and had been seen together more than once.

The couple’s relationship has been on and off for a while especially since Chyna’s shocking Instagram hacks. The hack left many quite puzzled and it became evident that even the Kardashians had begun to distance themselves from the entrepreneur.

Rob took to his social media to insult the mother of his child but eventually apologized to her as well as to his shocked fans. He urged his fans to pray for him as he would like to fix his flaws and issues.