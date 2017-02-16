Huge Update On Kurt Angle’s WWE Return: Is ‘WrestleMania 33’ Match Possible?

At this point, the only thing sure about Kurt Angle’s WWE return is his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. But the latest WWE rumors from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest bigger plans for the former Olympic gold medalist — the possibility of wrestling for the company, albeit presumably on a part-time basis.

In January, WWE announced the first – and headlining member – of its 2017 Hall of Fame class. Despite the fact he had last wrestled for the company in 2006, WWE recognized Kurt Angle’s contributions to the company in the 2000s, where he was a four-time WWE Champion and onetime World Heavyweight Champion. Kurt left the promotion in 2006, citing health reasons, but it wasn’t long before he debuted in TNA, where he kicked off a nearly decade-long run, one where he added more championships to his resume and sat atop the main event for most of his tenure.

Angle had opened up about how his drug and alcohol problems affected his work in both WWE and TNA, and as he admitted on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s podcast in November (h/t Wrestling Inc.), he had tried his best to hide his addiction from his bosses. It was only after his last DUI arrest in 2013 that Angle decided to turn his life around, and he’s been clean since then, remaining active in the independent wrestling scene following his release from TNA. And now, it appears as if he’s not only back in WWE’s good graces and due for the Hall of Fame, but also in line for a possible return to the ring.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (c/o WrestlingNews.co), rumors suggest that Kurt Angle may “do some wrestling for WWE” as part of his return. Should he do so, he will have to go through the usual medical tests. But those hoping for a full-time return may want to temper their expectations, as Angle will “likely wrestle on a very limited basis.”

Daily DDT looked at one of the main possibilities of Kurt Angle’s WWE return leading to some actual wrestling matches – a possible appearance at WrestleMania 33 as a competitor.

Based on the currently rumored card, there’s a lot of action on tap at WWE’s “grandest stage of them all.” Goldberg has been confirmed to face Brock Lesnar, while we may likely see Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho, and assuming the former is healthy, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H. Bray Wyatt will be defending his WWE Championship, and while Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton said on Tuesday’s SmackDown Live that he doesn’t want to face his “master” for the title, both men are almost sure to be featured on ‘Mania.

That crowds things out for a possible Kurt Angle WWE return at WrestleMania 33, but a recent Inquisitr report suggests he is in consideration for a role as an authority figure. Monday Night RAW General Manager Mick Foley may be taking some time off to undergo hip replacement surgery, so if he gets fired from his job in storyline, that could make Kurt a candidate to take his spot. And with SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan likely to be taken off television to support wife Brie Bella as they prepare for the birth of their first child, Angle also looks like a good choice to replace the “Yes! Man” as the blue brand’s GM, should Bryan also need some time off.

Either way, it’s not unusual for authority figures to compete in occasional matches. If the rumored card is any indication, Kurt Angle may not make his WWE return in the ring at WrestleMania 33, but if he’s due to compete in some matches, it may be while pulling double-duty as RAW or SmackDown Live GM and part-time wrestler. He’s still in great shape at 48-years-old, so don’t be surprised if “it’s true, it’s true” that he ends up in the ring as part of his current WWE deal.

[Featured Image by WWE]