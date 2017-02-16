Bella Hadid Puts On A Nipple Show For Her Latest Shoot With V Mag

For a tender age at 20 in the modeling industry, Bella Hadid isn’t holding back when it comes to showcasing her body. She poses sans pants for her latest photoshoot for V Magazine; and in some photos, she even dared to go topless not bothering to cover her boobs and putting on a nipple show for the said mag.

She can match her sister’s reputation in the modeling industry

Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she posed topless for her recent photo shoot for V Magazine. The young girl boldly steps out in front of the camera wearing only a skirt and using her arms to protect her modesty. In some instances, she didn’t bother to cover them up and put on a deliberate nipple show instead.

The black-and-white outtakes were a way of giving homage to the 90s Calvin Klein ad campaigns which featured a young Kate Moss, who Bella bears a striking resemblance. The photo shoot was photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the same photographer who shot Kate’s Calvin Klein campaign.

“I feel so lucky to be able to work with someone who I look up to so much. He is such an incredible energy on and off set and so much fun to work with. I feel really grateful to have been able to work with Mario again for V Magazine. Thank you, Mario.” Bella said about the shoot.

A summary of Bella’s photo shoot

In one of the photos, the younger Hadid goes pantless and chose a structured top as her only clothes. She crosses her leg strategically to avoid any peek show while staring blankly at the camera. She doesn’t need to smile at all as her face alone can do the talking.

The brunette beauty also decided to go topless in some other shots, not even trying hard to cover up her chest. With her slicked back hair and minimal makeup, Hadid then posed seductively in front of the camera. One photo shows her lying chest down on a couch showing some serious sideboob and in another shot, she gave us a nip slip as she pulled her arms in what looks like an embrace. Her only accessory was two pearl earrings in her right ear.

Some other pictures show her wearing a spaghetti strap black dress with a very plunging neckline, putting her torso on display. The highlight of the shot was on her cleavage and chest where she puts on a nipple show while sitting down. She wore a lace top on one shot with her arms over her head reminding us of the character Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Bella Hadid also rocked a sports bra and short shorts while lying down giving us a good view of her yoga-toned body and hard abs.

“I work with @BellaHadid because she’s beautiful…not because she’s a social media personality,” said Mario Sorrenti during their photo shoot.

The issue will hit newsstands on March 9.

Let’s take a quick look at Bella during the New York Fashion Week

She’s only been modeling for a year, yet her portfolio is growing as she grabs attention from top designer brands like Dior, Chanel, Balmain, and etc. She even won “Model of the Year” in December 2016. This stunning Dutch-Palestinian beauty has indeed come a long way.

Bella Hadid wore a silver metallic print dress for the Carolina Herrera show on Monday. She looked exquisite at the Brandon Maxwell show the next day wearing a revealing black dress with waist-high slits; she finished the look with a pair of strappy heels. Her catlike features were highlighted as she walked at the Michael Kors show on Wednesday wearing a snakeskin-inspired wrap dress with a sash belt. Hadid stormed the catwalk on Thursday for designer Anna Sui wearing wild-patterned dresses with beads and fur.

Last night at the sweetest and most humble @brandonmaxwell show. Thank you for having me and so many powerful women in your show!!! Thank you @georgecortina @jamespscully???????????????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:16am PST

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]