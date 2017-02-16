Donald Trump’s Impeachment Odds May Have Finally Changed

Donald Trump impeachment petition has almost a million signatures but from the latest reports, it looks like the odds of Trump’s impeachment has drastically changed in the last two weeks.

While Las Vegas does not allow betting on any events other than sports, bookies from U. K. are more than happy to enjoy their time in betting about Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to the latest numbers from U.K.’s bookies, the odds of a first-term Donald Trump impeachment have narrowed and it is just a matter of time that more and more websites will approach the same bets.

Paddy Powers currently has the odds of a first-term Donald Trump impeachment at 2/1. On the other hand, Ladbrokes has come out to be an extra pessimist. According to them, the odds that Mr. Trump will “leave office via impeachment or resignation before the end of the first term” at even. In addition to this, they list the odds that Donald Trump will “serve the full term” in office at 4/5.

Meanwhile, Bovada suggests that the odds of Donald Trump completing “a full term as POTUS” at near even as well.

A $140 bet on a full term as POTUS will pay off $100, while a $100 bet that his term will be cut short will pay the player $110.

Many legal experts have already suggested that Donald Trump may already have violated the Constitution by receiving personal financial benefits from foreign governments. At the same time, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters certainly believes that Donald Trump’s Muslim-ban from seven countries are enough for his removal from office.

“I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

According to the United States Constitution, the House of Representatives can vote to impeach an official, but in reality, it’s the Senate who actually tries the case.

“The President, Vice-President, and all civil officers of the United States who may be impeached and removed only for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” reads the act.

That being said, there are other ways that may take away Donald Trump’s presidency without even going through the process of impeaching him. A recent report suggests Section 4 of the 25th Amendment that essentially allows a vice president and a majority of the administration’s officials to decide whether the sitting president, in this case — Donald Trump, is good enough to stay at the appointed position.

The Section 4 of the 25th Amendment reads as,

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice-President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Donald Trump’s rumored relationship with Vladimir Putin has already caused consternation in the entire political circles. According to the Sun, the American president at one point defended the Russian president over claims he murders his enemies.

Do you think that odds of Donald Trump’s impeachment are looking in his favor or everyone are not accepting the facts the 45th President of United States of America is here for a long run and these speculations about him are nothing but rumors from the fake news channels? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]