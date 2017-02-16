OnePlus 4, OnePlus 5 Release Date, Specs: What’s In The Next Flagship Killer?

OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5’s release date and specs are becoming some of the most anticipated news this year, along with official information of other upcoming flagship devices. Dubbed the next flagship killer, the OnePlus 3’s successor is shaping up to be a powerful smartphone that can directly compete with the biggest brands in the mobile industry.

OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 Name

So… which one is it? Many believe that OnePlus will skip the numeral 4 as it is considered as an unlucky number in Chinese. Vivo took this route, naming the V3 successor as V5. It is also not strange for mobile companies to skip a number for entirely different reasons – Samsung skipped Note 6 and went from Note 5 to Note 7. Hence, we could be seeing a OnePlus 5 instead of a OnePlus 4 this year.

OnePlus 5 Design

There’s not too many leaks about the OnePlus 5 to go by, but it’s widely believed that it will feature the same metal casing as in its predecessor. Perhaps a slimmer and lighter build can be expected, but nothing too drastic. There are some talks of a bezel-less display, but it cannot be confirmed for now.

There are some reports, though, that tell otherwise. A poorly made render of a OnePlus 5 with a glass body has been previously leaked via Weibo, according to Alphr, that also revealed some specs. It’s unknown, however, just how the Chinese company would keep its price affordable if it replaces metal for glass.

There’s also a recent concept that imagines the OnePlus 5 having different colors to offer, such as Candy Red, Pearl White, and Midnight Black. The video below by Concept Creator is pretty well made and although it’s just pure concept, it’s worth checking out.

OnePlus 5 Specs

Also according to the Weibo “leak,” the OnePlus 5 might have 6GB or 8GB RAM, which is as expected since its predecessor already had a 6GB RAM. Popular specs rumors also peg OnePlus’ next iteration as having an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU.

In the camera department, we could be looking at a dual-camera set-up that will challenge the iPhone 7 Plus and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (according to rumors). TechRadar reports that we can expect a better camera than the OnePlus 3 and 3T, which did not perform well compared to its competitors despite having 16 megapixels.

OnePlus 5 Features

The OnePlus 5 will also reportedly level up its battery game by offering 4,000mAh, a huge increase from the 3T’s 3,400mAh that served its users well. The Dash Charge feature, which claims that a 30-minute charge can get the battery to 63 percent full, is expected to be onboard as well.

And good news to fans of the headphone jack – the OnePlus 5 might not follow Apple’s footsteps in this regard. Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, made a Twitter poll last October to ask the Twitterverse if they like headphone jacks.

Do you like headphone jacks? — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 25, 2016

Unsurprisingly, 88 percent answered “Yes” while the other 12 percent answered “No.” If OnePlus is one to listen to its customer base, then we will certainly see a 3.5mm headphone jack in this year’s iteration of the company’s flagship.

OnePlus 5 Release Date

To recall, OnePlus One was released in April 2014, its successor in July 2015, then the latest smartphone in June 2016. There seems to be no pattern here and the release of the OnePlus 3T in November 2016 only complicates it more.

A June or July 2017 release seems to be more plausible, though, instead of April. If that’s the case, we can’t expect an official announcement regarding OnePlus 5’s release date this early.

[Featured Image byRăzvan Băltărețu | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 2.0]