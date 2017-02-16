Trump ‘Will Die In Jail’: Has Intel Community Declared An Obama Loyalist Revolt?

Members of the U.S. intelligence community are reportedly ready to “go nuclear” on President Donald Trump following his latest attacks against the intelligence community. According to a former National Security Agency (NSA) intelligence analyst John Schindler, senior members of the intelligence community have vowed to take the ongoing intelligence war against Trump to a new level, threatening that he “will die in jail.”

Pro-Trump observers say that the alleged shocking statement by senior members of the intelligence community is a is a declaration of mutiny against the Trump administration by Obama loyalists within the intelligence community.

The alleged declaration of “war” against the Trump administration comes after a series of tweets on Tuesday (February 13) and Wednesday (February 14) in which Trump insisted that the “real scandal” was not that the former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied about his contact with Russia but that members of the intelligence community were “illegally” leaking “classified information” to the media to hurt his administration.

According to Trump, the “real scandal” was that “so many illegal leaks [were] coming out Washington.”

Trump also addressed the issue on Wednesday afternoon during a joint press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘He will die in jail’: Intelligence community ready to ‘go nuclear’ on Trump, senior source says https://t.co/7LR1opHi8p pic.twitter.com/t92aOhKsVm — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 15, 2017

“Intelligence, papers are being leaked,” Trump said. “Things are being leaked. It’s a criminal action — criminal act — and it’s been going on for a long time before me. But now it’s really going on.”

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Trump tweeted once again on February 13, denouncing the New York Times and Washington Post articles that alleged that Trump’s campaign aides had been in touch with Russian intelligence during the 2016 general election.

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Responding to a question on Twitter about the reaction of the intelligence community to Trump’s tweets, a former NSA intelligence analyst, John Schindler, claimed to have received an email from senior members of the intelligence community. Their reaction to Trump’s tweets was a literal declaration of war against the Trump administration.

“Now we go nuclear. [Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [email from] senior [intelligence community] friend… ‘He [Trump] will die in jail.'”

Intel Community to Trump: "Now we go nuclear. He will die in jail." Wow. https://t.co/Yvaakfa5DV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 16, 2017

According to Schindler, the leaks by the intelligence community were not the problem but Trump’s “collusion with Russian intelligence.”

US intelligence is not the problem here. The President's collusion with Russian intelligence is. Many details, but the essence is simple. — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: "He will die in jail."https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

Schindler, also a national security columnist for the Observer, had published an article earlier on Sunday, February 12, titled “The Spy Revolt Against Trump Begins.”

In the article, he claimed that the intelligence community was opposed to Trump because of his alleged ties with the Kremlin. According to Schindler, members of the intelligence community were so worried about Trump’s ties with the Kremlin that they were withholding intelligence from the White House.

“The still-forming Trump administration is already doing serious harm to America’s longstanding global intelligence partnerships,” Schindler wrote. “In particular, fears that the White House is too friendly to Moscow are causing close allies to curtail some of their espionage relationships with Washington — a development with grave implications for international security, particularly in the all-important realm of counterterrorism.”

“Not only do senior [Trump administration] officials possess troubling ties to the Kremlin, there are nagging questions about basic competence regarding Team Trump — that [intelligence officials are] beginning to withhold intelligence from a White House which our spies do not trust.”

The ongoing confrontation between the intelligence community and the White House has only further fueled claims in the pro-Trump political blogosphere that Barack Obama is overseeing a shadow government in Washington consisting of his loyalists within the federal agencies and the intelligence community.

The goal of the “shadow government” is to destabilize the Trump administration and get President Trump impeached.

Evidence of a deep state conspiracy against Trump, according to pro-Trump analysts, includes Sally Yates’ refusal to enforce Trump’s travel barn order, the emergence of multiple rogue Twitter accounts believed to be managed by anti-Trump government officials and, of course, the latest open declaration of “war” against the Trump administration by “rogue elements” within the Intelligence community.

Flynn’s resignation, according to pro-Trump analysts, was due to leaks engineered by Obama loyalists within the intelligence community and related federal agencies.

According to pro-Trump political analysts, Obama purposefully took the unprecedented but strategic step of taking up residence in Washington, D.C so that he can run a shadow government from his command bunker in his “shadow White House,” close to the real White House.

“After Trump was inaugurated some of those people [Obama loyalists] stayed in and some began working from the outside, and they cooperated to keep undermining Trump,” writes the Washington Free Beacon.

According to Alex Jones “Obama is plotting a Bolshevik revolution” against Trump. There is a “demonic conspiracy” by the globalists to destroy Trump and end his efforts in concert with Putin to stop globalism, Jones claims.

The masterminds of the “Bolshevik-style revolution” against Trump are Obama and George Soros, according to Jones.

“There was a coup over America under globalism by stealth, there was a counter-coup with Trump, and they’re launching a counter-counter-coup right now,” Jones concluded.

[Featured Image Evan Vucci/AP Images]