‘This Is Us’ Episode 16 Spoilers: Randall Learns More About William’s Past

This Is Us has once again concluded with a dramatic episode highlighting the importance of family when Kevin (Justin Hartley) abandoned his play to be with Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown), who had a nervous breakdown. The drama continues and Randall is expected to be the center of This Is Us Episode 16, titled “Memphis.”

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for This Is Us Episode 15 and Episode 16. Do not read past this point if you don’t want to know about the episodes.

Prior to This Is Us Episode 16, fans got to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) first major fight, which was on Valentine’s Day. The cliffhanger from last week, which made people wonder if Kate (Chrissy Metz) would take up Duke’s (Adam Bartley) offer to have a date with him in his cabin, was also addressed.

The previous episode also highlighted how the perfectionist Randall can crack under pressure, like the time when he had to turn over a Hamlet essay during his teenage years. The present-day successful businessman is slowly losing it at the office, when he has to juggle his responsibility at work and at home, especially with William.

Fans also got to see a different side to Kevin in the previous episode. The eldest of the Pearson kids has always been viewed as a self-centered and shallow person, but in Episode 15 of This Is Us, the audience saw how big of a heart Kevin really has when he ditched the play that he and Sloane (Milana Vayntrub) have worked hard to prepare for just to rush to Randall, who was breaking down from all the stress in his life.

In This Is Us Episode 16, fans will get to see more of Randall as he goes on a journey of discovery with his biological father, William, played by Ron Cephas Jones.

According to the official synopsis, This Is Us Episode 16 will feature Randall going on a road trip to Memphis with William, There were not a lot of spoilers for this episode, but it is stated that Randall will learn more about William’s past while taking that long trip. With the two going through the “journey of a lifetime,” it is expected that they will learn a lot about each other.

The promo for This Is Us Episode 16 also showed how Randall was the one who decided to take the road trip with his biological father. He knows that William does not have much time left so he is determined to make the most out of the remaining days by knowing who his father really is and where he comes from.

Randall even called his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to report that William is performing a song on stage. Randall can be seen having a great time learning more about his father and his hometown. Based on the promo, Episode 16 is expected to be, yet again, another heartwarming episode of This Is Us that will make the viewers tear up.

While This Is Us Episode 16 will dwell more on the father-son relationship between Randall and William, fans continue to wait for answers as to how the ultimate superhero dad, Jack Pearson, died. In the previous episode, Toby (Chris Sullivan) even tried to ask Kate about her father’s death and for a moment there, viewers thought that she will spill the truth. However, Kate kept the truth to herself and admitted that she is not yet ready to share it to her fiancé.

Viewers will just have to keep tuning into more drama-filled episodes of This Is Us. Catch Episode 16, “Memphis” next, on Feb. 21, 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the promo for the next episode in the video below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]