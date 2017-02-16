Robert Pattinson Did Not Secretly Marry FKA Twigs [Debunked]

Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson is again under media’s radar because of a published article that suggested that he already married FKA Twigs.

Earlier this week, GQ published an article about Robert Pattinson’s attire and his new look. The published article showed Robert sporting a sweater that was likened to be a crop top. The entire article was intended to talk about Robert’s fashion styles but it casually mentioned FKA Twigs as “his new wife.”

After the published article went viral, Gossip Cop talked with the GQ and clarified that it was an innocent mistake by GQ’s writer. After Gossip Cop had a word with them, the article was changed and updated to reflect a far more accurate description. The portion that earlier referred Twigs as Pattinson’s wife now says, “his lady FKA Twigs.”

Apparently, this was just a genuine mistake and it can happen to anyone. But that does not mean that the internet is not filled with rumors about Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and FKA Twigs’ personal lives. Earlier this year, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Pattinson and Twigs have put a hold on their future wedding plans. Some close friends of the couple reported that Pattinson and Twigs’ close friends and intimate family members were very upset when they found out that the actor does not wish to invite them on his big day.

Before getting engaged with Twigs, Pattinson was romantically involved with his Twilight movie co-star. After learning about Kristen Stewart’s infidelity, the Remember Me movie star chose to move on in his life to start over. Many of their fans assumed at that time that sooner or later, Pattinson and Stewart will reconcile their differences but that did not happen. Stewart is currently involved with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell and Pattinson is engaged with singer FKA Twigs.

Other sources close to the couple reported that Robert does not wish that his past life will be a topic of discussion when he will marry Twigs and he also hates for a fact that everyone still talks about his highly publicized breakup with Kristen Stewart. According to an earlier report from AceShowbiz, the engaged couple has allegedly called off the wedding on grounds of their ongoing differences over the invitation.

Celeb Dirty Laundry quoted OK! magazine that Pattinson and Twigs have decided not to involve their family members and planning to secretly get married in a secret ceremony this April.

“They want to say their vows on the beach to each other, not a crowd. They’ve asked their families to be understanding,” an insider revealed.

“All that craziness made Rob and Twigs keep things on the down-low,” their source further added. “They don’t want their wedding to be big news. They want it to be for the two of them, no one else.”

Gossip Cop again debunked the claims of OK!, and after confirming from their reliable sources that the couple is not all planning a secret wedding.

Meanwhile, there were reports about Robert Pattinson’s intense feelings for Kristen Stewart’s after listening to her Saturday Night Live’s monolog. During her recently hosted SNL, Stewart started her opening bit by reminding the viewers about how Donald Trump once lost it on Twitter about her cheating on Robert Pattinson with her fantasy movie director Rupert Sanders.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching and, um, I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know. Four years ago I was dating this guy named Robert and we broke up and got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane,” she joked.

Hollywood Life reported that Pattinson was surprised after he found about Kristen’s brave talk about their romance and even found the entire program extremely hilarious as for how could laugh at the cheating scandal by bringing Donald Trump into all of that.

“Rob saws snippets from the show and absolutely loved Kristen’s opening monolog. He thought she was hilarious. He was happy to see her having so much fun and being so at ease with herself,” confirmed a source.

Apparently, just like others, even this was yet another speculation about Kristen and Robert’s personal lives that was later debunked.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]