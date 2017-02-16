Ex-Stripper Nicki Minaj Goes Topless Again While Posing On A Bed

It could be for a new photoshoot! Nicki Minaj flaunted her curvy bod and ample assets in a recently uploaded Instagram pic she posted on February 15. The shot was taken inside a trailer and Nicki, who decided to go to topless for the photo, captioned it with stripper vibes.

Just look at those curves, She’s the queen rapper!

Nicki Minaj went full on topless in her latest Instagram picture posted on Wednesday. The rapper sat on a queen-sized bed wearing magenta-tinted sunglasses, white knickers and peep-toe silver fringe Chanel boots with a six-inch Lucite heel.

The racy image was captioned with, “When u a stripper but lately u really been thinking bout leavin the game. By Chanel.” The shot was posted a day after Valentine’s Day and the ex-stripper took the A-game higher with her sexy photo.

Prior to this topless-photo-in-bed, Nicki had Instagrammed two pictures of herself rocking the show-stopping silver boots and putting on a black fur coat. She wrote on the caption, “Trailer load ah gurlz-From London, Canada, & di USA #TrailerLife.” It seems these raunchy snaps appear to be part of a new photoshoot.

What is she up to?

The singer whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj looked steamy in a snap she shared two days ago. Nicki wore a red latex swimsuit as she crouched down on a patio. We were given a full view of her cheeky and round bum as well as a generous amount of sideboob. Her hair was wickedly straight which fell all the way down to her derriere.

In another photo, Nicki puts on a white robe while still wearing the same bathing suit. And this time, the snap gave us an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Sigh, Nicki. You have always been every man’s dream ever since you started the twerk in your Anaconda music video.

Someone gave the rapper some pink flowers!

On February 14, Nicki Minaj took to social media a lovely shot of a stunning bouquet overflowing with pink flowers that could possible had been given from her ex, Meek or even her new admirer, Drake.

HVD ???? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The 34-year-old rapper is currently single after her split from rapper Meek Mill in January. They lasted more than a year of dating before calling it quits. She confirmed their breakup on Twitter, “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.”

Recently, she has been linked with fellow rapper, Drake who ended his romance with Jennifer Lopez weeks ago. Drake and Nicki had been making new music for 2017 and even Instagramming a cute picture of the two of them together with their mentor, Lil Wayne. The pair hasn’t confirmed their relationship yet, but we’re seeing a budding romance between the two.

If the beautiful bouquet were from Meek, it appears that Nicki is trying to repay her former flame with a little token of love—posing in a topless photo on a bed.

Her flat was a burglarized

In late January, Nicki Minaj lost $200,000 worth of goods after her LA mansion was burglarized. According to TMZ, there were clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house and that the damage goes beyond stolen goods. There were vandalisms on certain items, destroyed picture frames and furniture, and even cuts on Nicki’s clothing. There were no reports if the culprit has been found.

Several sources said that the “Super Bass” singer has learned a lesson from the unfortunate event and has made changes that it doesn’t happen again in the future by spending cash on a new security system. The new system features additional cameras and security guards to protect the property 24/7.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]