Selena Gomez’s ‘It Ain’t Me’ Shades Justin Bieber’s Love After The Weeknd’s Diss

Selena Gomez is talking about Justin Bieber. Again. This time, the starlet has teamed up with Norwegian producer Kygo’s new single “It Ain’t Me” to do it.

The collaborative track was released via Interscope Records on Thursday, February 16.

As is now typical with Gomez releases, buzz for “It Ain’t Me” will center on speculation as to whether or not it is about Justin Bieber. It’s no secret that the pop prince is effective clickbait for media outlets.

And if there’s Bieber-bashing to be done — courtesy of exes, dubious plaintiffs, or celebs — the mainstream media is only too happy to assist.

“It Ain’t Me” starts with a charming acoustic guitar riff before Selena’s vocals are heard and she tells the tale of a love story between two young people that breaks down because of alcoholism and loss of closeness.

Kygo builds intensity through the acoustic guitar-backed verses, adding piano and beats before the sing-a-long big hook and infectious tropical dance turnaround.

In the second verse, the lyric specifies a time period. “We were back to 17.”

As has been widely reported, Selena and Justin’s relationship began when she was 18 and he was 16.

Given that “Jelena” last dated in 2014, some fans have questioned why Gomez is still talking about Bieber when she previously told Rolling Stone magazine the following.

“I am so beyond done with talking about that [referring to a bar meet with Bieber in November 2015], and him.”

In that same month, the pop princess spoke benignly about her former teen sweetheart during an interview with Refinery29.

“At this point, there is no anger. There’s closure in a very good, healthy way,” Selena shared.

“We’ve seen each other. I’m always encouraging and I am proud of his journey. I think people are making it out to be something that is more tragic than it really was.”

“We grew up together. We both made mistakes. That’s it,” the starlet added.

However, in between then and now, Bieber and Gomez clashed in an infamous Instagram fight in August.

At the time, the “Sorry” superstar and his then girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were being cyber-bullied by fans on their Instagram accounts. That led to Bieber warning fans he would set his account to private if they didn’t stop being “mean.”

Notably, these attacks included personal insults, racist comments, and death threats.

Amid the drama, Gomez jumped onto Bieber’s account and told him the fans’ reaction was his fault because he posted photos of himself and Sofia. Immediately afterwards, Selena went on to indulge in an hours-long shade spree of Bieber at fans’ Instagrams. The following morning, an ambivalent mea culpa surfaced on her Snapchat account. Justin deleted his Instagram account as a result of the brouhaha.

Fast forward to now. Gomez’s label, Interscope Records, has revealed “It Ain’t Me” is a buzz stand-alone single ahead of her solo album. That may mean Selena’s upcoming record won’t be as Bieber-centric as her previous, Revival, which featured multiple songs about her on-again, off-again, four-year relationship with Bieber from her point of view.

Current media headlines are interpreting Kygo and Gomez’s new single as Selena gunning for Justin.

“Did Selena Gomez Just Go at Justin Bieber on Her New Single ‘It Ain’t Me’?” Complex magazine asked.

It’s worth stating that alcohol addiction is a serious problem. If the Biebs had — or has — such an issue, it is his right to either reveal it or keep it private.

Is it profoundly invasive for Gomez to talk about such a sensitive [alleged] issue for the purpose of selling her new music, especially as she is on record saying she was “so beyond done with talking about” Bieber?

Meanwhile, “It Ain’t Me” arrives within days of Selena’s boyfriend, The Weeknd’s, (otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye) diss of Bieber on Nav’s explicitly lewd new song “Some Way.”

It has to be said that Justin previously shaded The Weeknd’s music last month, describing it as “wack,” during an impromptu exchange with a TMZ cameraman who asked him for an opinion on Tesfaye’s work. The Biebs went on to say “Starboy” was his favorite song before laughing with a friend during a livestream earlier this month.

However, reaction to the lewd and misogynistic lyrics of “Some Way” has been noted by fans, many of whom see the song as degrading towards Gomez and an over-reaction to Bieber’s shade.

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She says my f**k and my tongue game a remedy,” Abel snarks on the track.

Nav sings even more more vulgar lyrics. Tesfaye has promoted the track on his social media channels. As of yet, Bieber hasn’t acknowledged on The Weeknd’s possible diss on “Some Way,” or Gomez’s continuing intention to make claims about their former relationship in her music.

It’s still only February. It’s going to be a long year.

