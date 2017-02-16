Tiffany Trump Reportedly Shunned By Fashion Editors At New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump made her first official public appearance since Donald took office on Monday, and her venue of choice was New York Fashion Week. The youngest daughter of Donald Trump (mom is ex-Trump wife Marla Maples) was spied sitting front-and-center at the Philipp Plein fashion show. Other audience members immediately noticed that despite sitting in the front row of a packed house, Tiffany Trump had a bunch of empty seats around her.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

As New York Daily News reports, talk quickly began to circulate on social media that Tiffany Trump had gotten the freeze from some in attendance at the posh event, with fashion editors claiming that they had been switching seats to avoid sitting close to 23-year-old Tiffany.

According to a tweet sent out by Fashionista editor Alyssa Vingan Klein, so many people were changing seats due to the Tiffany Trump Fashion Week appearance that the event became a “s**tshow.” In her tweet, Klein further claimed that “no editors” wanted to sit next to the first daughter at the show.

“Seating s—show at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER.”

Other fashion editors reportedly quickly responded to Klein’s tweet, confirming that they had switched spots to avoid spending the fashion show seated next to Tiffany. And one tweet may have let slip the reason why the seats surrounding Tiffany Trump were so conspicuously vacant.

The twitter exchange was a direct reference to Trump wife and current First Lady Melania Trump, and the public outcry that followed Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s recent public proclamation that she may have Melania on the cover of her magazine again in the future.

#boycottvogue #MelaniaTrump #Trump. I do not think the presidency should be about making money for the president and his family. — Margie (@Baloodancer2) February 9, 2017

As Us Weekly reports, the news that Mrs. Trump may be on the cover of the high fashion magazine once more causes an immediate social media call to boycott and spawned the hashtag #BoycottVogue. And that’s not the only Trump-related boycott that has sprung up in the weeks since Donald was sworn in. In fact, Tiffany Trump isn’t the only Trump daughter to be shunned as a result of her famous father; big sister Ivanka has come under a two-fold attack since she stepped into the role of being a quasi First Lady.

In addition to having her fashion line boycotted by thousands of anti-Trumpers, Ivanka has also seen big-name retailers such as Nordstrom, Sears, and Burlington Coat Factory pull her items from their shelves due to waning sales.

While it appeared that many at Fashion Week had not trouble simply avoiding Tiffany Trump, when word got out that the new college grad was being shunned, allegations of bullying began flying on social media. Many of the bullying accusations were levied at editors and others who posted photos of Tiffany surrounded by empty seats coupled with their own commentary on the situation.

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Christina Binkley, an ex-Wall Street Journal writer, posted two snapshots of Tiffany Trump at the Philipp Plein Fashion Week show and was one of the media personalities called out on Twitter for “bullying” the youngest Trump daughter. Binkley fired back, countering that she didn’t swap seats herself, despite being seated just two seats away from Tiffany.

@jkrrangercreek I was seated 2 down from her and I stayed in my assigned seat. How is that bullying? — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

As Fox News reports, so-called Tiffany Trump Fashion Week “bullies” got their just desserts from an unlikely source. Actress Whoopi Goldberg, an unapologetic liberal feminist and no fan of Donald Trump, addressed the shunning of Tiffany Trump on her talk show The View. In fact, she spoke to Tiffany directly when she offered to come sit next to her herself at future Fashion Week events.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you. Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

As for Tiffany Trump, she reportedly ended up finishing her time in the New York Fashion Week audience sitting with good friend Andrew Warren.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Photo]