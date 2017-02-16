Christina El Moussa, Gary Anderson, And ‘Flip Or Flop’ Divorce

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have been a hot-button topic among celebrity news enthusiasts in recent weeks. There is a widely held belief among many Flip or Flop fans that Gary Anderson is what broke up the marriage of former Flip or Flop couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Gary Anderson worked with both Tarek and Christina El Moussa, and was reported to be a source of strength for Christina as her marriage to Tarek was crumbling.

According to a recent report by In Touch Weekly, Tarek El Moussa suspected that his then-wife Christina was seeing someone else. In response to this, Tarek hired a private investigator in 2016 to follow his wife, with the hope of learning the identity of the mystery man/confirming his suspicions.

“When he and Christina were on the rocks, he confessed to the production crew that he suspected she was dating someone, so he hired a private investigator to follow her. He wanted to know where she was going and what she was doing,” the insider explained to In Touch Weekly.

The insider went on to add that Tarek suspected that the new man his wife was seeing was Gary Anderson, and, when it was revealed that the mystery man was, in fact, Gary Anderson, that revelation stung Tarek on account of how close to the El Moussas Gary Anderson was — even re-doing the couple’s pool last year prior to Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s breakup.

The internet in recent weeks has been rife with users wanting to get to the bottom of what went on behind closed doors between the El Moussas that eventually led to Tarek El Moussa filing for divorce last month. Trending search terms related to the couple have included things like “Flip or Flop divorce reason,” “Tarek and Christina El Moussa,” and “Christina El Moussa, Gary Anderson.”

Considerable buzz was generated recently when Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson stepped out publicly together for the first time, following Christina’s split from Tarek. Added to this, Tarek was recently spotted out and about with what many fans deemed a Christina look-alike. Predictably, this led to speculation that Tarek is clearly not as moved on from Christina as she is from him, and the fact that this mystery woman with Tarek bared a striking resemblance to his ex-wife was not lost on anyone.

Still, even though their marriage and personal relationship may be over, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are clearly looking to continue their business together, as evidenced by the joint appearance the pair made at the Investors Summit in Las Vegas recently. So, while the Flip or Flop divorce ship has clearly sailed, the professional partnership and the brand that both Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have cultivated over the years is still very much intact.

For better or worse, the former couple is at least attempting to put on a united front for the sake of their brand, and carry on with business as usual. There hasn’t been confirmation yet from HGTV regarding a Flip or Flop renewal; however, with the former couple still currently filming new episodes, coupled with the recent joint appearance, fans certainly have reason to be hopeful.

Either way, with Christina El Moussa moving on and happy with Gary Anderson, it seems as though both Tarek and Christina El Moussa have found something of a happy medium between them as they continue to film new episodes of Flip or Flop. According to a recent article by Hollywood Life, both Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa were all smiles on the Flip or Flop set — and they’ve got the pictures to prove it. The article goes on to pose the question of whether or not the former couple are headed for reconciliation. While reconciliation between Tarek and Christina El Moussa is highly unlikely, the former couple did look happy to be on set, and, with everything that the pair have been through in recent months, the fact that they’re smiling at all is reason enough to be optimistic.

