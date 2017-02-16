Ivana Trump Wants Donald To Appoint Her Czech Republic Ambassador

Donald Trump’s first wife, Czech born Ivana Trump, wants to be the new ambassador to the Czech Republic, but are there too many skeletons in her closet for the man she called “The Donald” for her to get that appointment? President Trump has let all ambassadors appointed by President Obama know that their time in their ambassadorships is over, so the positions need to be filled, but if the former Czech Foreign Minister has anything to say about it, someone else other than Ivana Trump will be chosen to represent America in the Czech Republic.

Ivana Trump is the mother of Donald Trump’s three oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. But while the two boys have stayed in New York, Ivanka has moved to Washington, D.C. with her family, including her husband, Jared Kushner, says the Inquisitr. Both Ivanka and Kushner reportedly advise President Trump, and Ivanka has stepped in to take over some of the First Lady roles that her stepmother Melania is unable to fulfill.

Donald Trump allegedly sent ex-wife Ivana Trump to negotiate blackmail video with Russia

But Ivana Trump is ready to do her service for Donald Trump, and is not making a secret of her desire to make the move back to the Czech Republic as ambassador, and she is going public with this desire, says the New York Post.

“I will suggest that I be ambassador for the Czech Republic.”

And Ivana Trump says that Americans might not know that she is kind of a big deal around the world, and she doesn’t need the last name Trump to be identified.

“[That] is where I’m from and my language and everybody knows me. I’m quite known all around the world. Not only in America. I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages. I’m known by the name Ivana. I really did not need the name Trump.”

But even though she was an immigrant, Ivana says she agrees with Donald about deporting those who “sneak over the wall.”

“We need the immigrants. But what is wrong is when an 18-year-old Mexican girl goes over the wall — which is the height of my chair, four feet — she gives birth in the American hospital, her child becomes automatically American. Who is paying for the birth, and who is paying for her food and upkeep? Us taxpayers. And that needs to stop.”

Ivana Trump skips out on Dennis Basso fashion show

But agreeing with Donald Trump’s policies might not be enough to get Ivana the Czech Republic ambassador gig, as Czechs don’t believe she has done much for them, says Transitions Online. Former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg is saying that he appealed to Ivana Trump, back in the eighties to help Czech dissidents, but she refused. Schwarzenberg reportedly begged Ivana to help fight the communist regime, and she refused. They asked for financial help, at the very least, and she was not interested.

“When I was in New York, we had an appointment in a hotel that belonged to Donald Trump and I asked Ivana Trump for a contribution. She answered: ‘No way!’ This basically ended our conversation.”

But after the communists were overthrown, the dissidents has a quick reversal of fortune, and many of them became wealthy and rose to power in what is now the Czech Republic. All of the sudden, Schwarzenberg says, Ivana had a change of heart, claiming to have been a big supporter of the dissident community.

“Two years later, former President Vaclav Havel [elected in 1989] paid his famous visit to the U.S. He was accommodated in the same hotel. All of a sudden, Mrs. Trump almost movingly fawned on him, looking after him. However, when she glimpsed me, she felt rather embarrassed.”

Andrew Schapiro, who was just relieved of his position as ambassador to the Czech Republic was very well liked, according to Schwarzenberg, but if she is given the post, Ivana Trump shouldn’t expect the same relationship.

This would be interesting for the region: "Ivana Trump: Make me ambassador to the Czech Republic":

But does Donald Trump owe Ivana some quid pro quo? During the election, numerous media sources tried to get to the bottom of information that suggested that there was violence in the marriage of Donald and Ivana Trump, and the New York Times even went to court to unseal their divorce records in which Ivana allegedly told the story of abuse and spousal rape. But Ivana pushed back, asking the court to keep the records sealed, as she claimed she was a private citizen, who deserved her privacy, and she won, says the New Yorker.

But Harry Hurt III, who wrote the book, Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, says that he saw the deposition in which Ivana claimed that Donald had raped and hurt her during their marriage. Hurt held on to his copy of the deposition for safe keeping, he says. But when the rumors of spousal rape surfaced last summer, Ivana told everyone who would listen that it was “without merit.”

“She and Donald have raised three kids together. They’re picking their bedrooms in the White House. But she’s not saying it’s untrue, or that she didn’t swear to it under oath.”

Hurt says that there is record of Donald Trump being deposed on the topic of rape and violence in the marriage, and over and over again, he took the fifth.

Do you think that Donald Trump will appoint Ivana Trump as the ambassador to the Czech Republic? Do you think he owes her?

