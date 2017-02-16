NFL Mock Draft 2017: Bears Select Jonathan Allen, 49ers Draft Malik Hooker

With the NFL Draft combine arriving later this month, the NFL mock draft 2017 speculation continues to build. Soon scouts will be getting a closer look at the players they are considering adding to their team’s rosters. There have already been countless debates over how far up certain quarterbacks will be drafted, as well as other offensive stars such as running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Mike Williams from Clemson. However, it seems if things go the way of some of the speculation, defensive ends and safeties could make up the top four picks in the draft.

According to Bleacher Report, while Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett remains the most likely pick for the Cleveland Browns at No. 1, Malik Hooker and Jonathan Allen are their speculative picks for the next two selections. That would put the Ohio State safety on the struggling San Francisco 49ers and the Alabama defensive end on the Chicago Bears’ roster. This seems to deviate a bit from some of the other mock drafts out there which contend that these two teams might look to draft young quarterbacks instead. Fans of these teams have been through a love-hate relationship with Colin Kaepernick and Jay Cutler over the past few seasons.

One draft that deviates for the 49ers’ pick is the latest from Mel Kiper. He recently released his mock draft at ESPN and has San Franciso selecting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, with Kiper also believes that the Bears will take Allen, according to USA Today’s Bears Wire. Kiper notes that even though Chicago could draft a quarterback at the No. 3 spot, they also have the ability to trade for Dallas Cowboys’ star Tony Romo or sign a veteran free agent QB.

As Kiper mentions, there are several free agent quarterbacks for the Bears to look at, with the focus on Allen as a future defensive star for the team.

“They could look to sign Tyrod Taylor, Mike Glennon or another free agent. In any event, I see them as more likely to find a veteran QB and go with a great defensive player here. Allen qualifies as a defensive lineman who can be moved around and create disruption.”

San Francisco has the pick above Chicago’s and also needs a quarterback, but some feel safety Malik Hooker is a better choice. So would the 49ers do best by taking the talented Ohio State safety over a quarterback such as DeShaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky? There are those who contend that Hooker would be a steal if he falls to the middle of the first round. He may not drop that low, as San Francisco may see his potential for the future.

As Andrew Walker of Colts said with regards to Indianapolis drafting the Ohio State star, his skills will only continue to improve as he plays more.

“After playing in all 13 games (with no starts) his freshman season, the 2016 season was Hooker’s first as a full-time starter for the Buckeyes.” “Hooker has also shown an ability to make big plays in big situations, as his 16-yard interception return for a touchdown over rival Michigan was one of the crucial plays in Ohio State’s 30-27 victory.”

Hooker’s draft spot is speculated to be lower in the order at other NFL mock drafts online, such as the one presented by Walter Hill Football. They have the OSU safety drafted at No. 7 by the Los Angeles Chargers. That same mock draft has the 49ers taking Jonathan Allen and the Bears selecting Mitch Trubisky, showing just how up in the air things might be. However, many teams err on the side of caution these days when making selections. It’s also hard to ignore that Dallas found its latest star quarterback Dak Prescott at a later round. Even recent Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady of the Patriots, who is an anomaly of sorts, was drafted in the sixth round.

When it comes to the Bears and 49ers selecting a defensive end or safety, they’re not necessarily the selections that will get either team’s fan base revved up for the coming seasons. However, both can be considered safe building block type picks to help the teams move forward. In addition to that, these teams have been mentioned as those who may decide to trade for or sign a veteran quarterback, so watch for that to happen as they attempt to start rebuilding.

The NFL Draft Combine gets started on February 28 to give scouts a much better look at many of these prospects they’re considering. The 2017 NFL Draft arrives on April 27 and ends on April 29. By then, fans can start to debate whether their teams made the right calls.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]