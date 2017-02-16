Thomas Ravenel Gets Full Custody Of Kids, Kathryn Dennis Gets Zero Visitation

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis have been dealing with a huge custody dispute over their children. They can’t seem to get along, and now All About the Tea is reporting that Thomas got full custody of the kids. This news actually came straight from Thomas on his Twitter account, so as long as it was him tweeting then it is true. This should all air on the new season of Southern Charm and fans can’t wait to see it.

Thomas actually said that he has full custody of their kids. He went on to say that Kathryn Dennis doesn’t even have visitation. At one point, she could only have the kids if she was at her parents’. Thomas said that Kathryn doesn’t even have legal visitation of the kids at this time.

The last picture that Kathryn Dennis posted with her children was over Christmas. This would back up Thomas’ claim that she isn’t getting to see the kids at all now. Their custody case was sealed, so nobody ever knew what really happened with it until Thomas spoke out on Twitter.

They have been filming Season 4 of Southern Charm, and it has been revealed that Kathryn Dennis will be back once again. The fans are ready to see what is shown about Kathryn and Thomas’ custody battle. You know that they won’t be able to keep it all off the show.

Reality Tea shared a while back about why Kathryn Dennis decided to return to the show. The original plan had been that Thomas could be on the series, but Kathryn would be gone. Everyone knows that she doesn’t have a job, but she isn’t using that as her reason for coming back. Kathryn did share that her fans have been supportive on social media, and she wasn’t sure about coming back being an outsider, but she went for it. She said, “You don’t have a right to the cards you believe you should have been dealt. You have an idea obligation to play the hell out of the ones you’ve been holding, and that’s what I have done.”

Kathryn Dennis doesn’t have plans to hold back on the new season, though. Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis never hold back on their drama. She explained about her plans this season saying, “I’ve always been an open book–the good the bad the ugly. It’s the only way I know how to be, and I’ve always been proud to say that. Most people live behind filters and create a false sense of self that feels safe to them and golly that must be exhausting.”

When it comes to Kathryn and Thomas’ relationship, she says that it was “like riding on the worst rollercoaster imaginable, with no idea how to get off.” She says that her kids help her keep moving forward, revealing, “My daughter and my son are my angels. From the very beginning, they are the only thing that kept me going.” If she isn’t even allowed to see the kids at all, this is going to be really hard on her. Thomas Ravenel has always made it clear that he wants what he feels like is best for the kids.

