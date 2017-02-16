‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10: Amy Furious As Sheldon Spills Sex Life Details

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 16 sees the first major fight between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) since they started living together. In this episode of The Big Bang Theory Season 10, Amy discovers, to her shock and embarrassment, that almost everyone on the campus knows intimate details about her and Sheldon’s love life.

In a sneak peek released for The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 16, titled “The Allowance Evaporation,” Bert (Brian Posehn) is seen asking Sheldon and Amy how did they meet. Later, he makes Amy spill her drink when he mentions about their annual sex activity.

I really envy your [Sheldon and Amy’s] relationship. Other than you two only having sex once a year, you’re the perfect couple.

When a surprised Amy tries to confirm if he knows about that, Bert is seen telling her that everyone at the University knows. The sneak peek also reveals it is Sheldon who has made his and Amy’s sex life the talk of the town.

He can be seen telling Amy that he shared the intimate details of their relationship only with Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Kripke (John Ross Bowie), a couple of professors and a lunch lady in the cafeteria, adding how everyone else found out is a mystery to him. It won’t came as a surprise if a furious Amy takes Sheldon to task after hearing that.

Sheldon's new machine helps him detect ????, ????, and ???? in the latest #BigBangTheory. Watch it again: https://t.co/BFoakgOiCQ pic.twitter.com/5xUaHdulHk — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 7, 2017

In The Big Bang Theory Season 9, Sheldon decided to sleep with Amy on her birthday. At the time, he made it clear that he viewed sex as an annual event. The two were seen getting intimate for the second time in The Big Bang Theory Season 10 — it was Amy’s birthday again. The current season also saw Sheldon agreeing to live with Amy, seeing it as a five-month scientific experiment.

When Amy got mad at Sheldon last time, she broke up with him, and Sheldon revealed he had kept an engagement ring in a drawer. It looks like the time has come to show the engagement ring again.

Raj's dad hits him with a hard truth in this sneak peek at tomorrow's new episode of The #BigBangTheory: https://t.co/A7Efvi1ooA pic.twitter.com/Cb0tPkoXCj — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 15, 2017

The second storyline of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 16 focuses on Raj. Brian George is returning to reprise his role as Dr. Koothrappali. The synopsis of “The Allowance Evaporation” reveals that Raj’s father will stop his financial support.

Sheldon and Amy have their first fight since moving in together, and Koothrappali is shocked at the realities of financial independence when he stops receiving support from his father.

In the second sneak peek, Raj can be seen having a video chat with his father. He informs his father that he has broken up with his latest girlfriend, quickly adding that he is not interested in him arranging a marriage for him. Dr. Koothrappali is least interested in doing that.

I gave up on that a long time ago. Its too much of work. You’re an adult, you can’t get by without an allowance from his parents. Women don’t want that.

Raj’s father seems to be in a mood to cut his son’s allowances, and the title of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 16 refers to that.

Meanwhile, there is good news for Big Bang Theory fans. CBS is set to pick the series for two more seasons, bringing the total to 12 episodes. Variety quoted a CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moon as saying that they were “very, very close” to a two-season new deal for The Big Bang Theory.

The original cast members, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, are also closing in on their new contract deals. All the actors’ contracts are up for renewal after The Big Bang Theory Season 10 ends in May.

Watch here promo and sneak peeks for The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 16.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 16, titled “The Allowance Evaporation,” airs on February 16 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]