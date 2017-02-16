‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For February 16: Anna In Danger, Valentin Frantic

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, February 16, tease a medical crisis for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) does everything in his power to save her but when he arrives at GH, Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) flings accusations.

What Is Wrong With Anna?

Anna has been suffering migraines and memory loss and tangled up in that confusion is the recent revelation that she ordered Valentin to be assassinated by the WSB. General Hospital spoilers hint that Anna may have done Valentin dirty and he didn’t deserve to be marked for death.

When Valentin staggers into the hospital with Anna, after summoning a helicopter to rush them there from Wyndemere, Griffin assumes the worst and demands to know what Valentin did to his good friend Anna. However, Valentin is her savior not a sinner in this instance.

Aside from Anna’s health deteriorating, there is the nurse crisis still in full swing. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is breaking down. He’s caught in the grip of addiction so this is the worst time for Finn to lose much-needed support. Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) notices.

More Trouble At The Hospital

Griffin pointed out to Hayden that Finn is off-kilter. General Hospital spoilers see Finn struggling to cover his shaky hands. He’s in the throes of opioid addiction and Hayden has too many dirty bedpans to deal with to worry why her boyfriend is wigging out.

Other General Hospital spoilers predict that Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) is frustrated by the constant interruptions in his romantic evening with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). First, it was Griffin and now it’s a contingent of nurses there to talk strike.

Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) and Felix Dubois (Marc Anthony Samuel) are as surprised to see Franco there as he is to see them. Epiphany and Felix want to convince Liz to lead the charge against Hayden and the hospital but a scab broke the strike already.

Nina’s Not So Funny Valentine

Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) has been stood up by her husband and while she paces in her suite at the MetroCourt, drama comes knocking at her door according to General Hospital spoilers. Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) stops by to take his big sister on an unscheduled guilt trip.

Nathan makes it plain he wants Nina to make peace with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and hire her back at Crimson. Nina loves her little brother but is stung by Maxie’s betrayal that resulted in trauma for step-daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez).

If anyone can convince Nina to relent and rehire Maxie, it’s Nathan. Nina begins to wonder where her husband Valentin has disappeared to and General Hospital spoilers predict she’s irritated when she learns he was playing white knight to Anna instead of wooing her.

Strange Bedfellows Indeed

As the son of a serial killer, Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) is in a rare position to sympathize with Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) over her mother Ava Jerome (Maura West) possibly murdering her ex-boyfriend Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) after cheating with him.

It seems Kiki may have met her match in the handsome Q. Kiki is ready to take the next step and she and Dillon finally get intimate. It’s a good thing that Franco is busy at Liz’s home. General Hospital spoilers reveal a happy ending for these two so long as Morgan stays dead.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will be pleased to know that Dillon and Kiki are together but first, she and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) need to talk. Tracy thinks Laura isn’t fighting hard enough to stop the sale of GH and Laura is indignant and tells her to shut up.

February sweeps continues to pick up the pace with more drama for Anna, Valentin, and the Jerome clan according to recent General Hospital spoilers.

