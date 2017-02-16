Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki Wedding Rumors: Is A Song-Song Marriage Ahead?

Song Hye Kyo is facing intensifying wedding rumors as reports claim she and co-star Song Joong-ki are headed for a marriage in the near future.

The Descendants of the Sun stars have faced rumors of a relationship for months, but they have been tight-lipped about what might be going on and constantly denied the reports. But some fans don’t believe the denials, and rumors have persisted that the popular pair are secretly dating.

The pair were not together on Valentine’s Day — with Song Joong-ki posting pictures hanging out with Moonlight Drawn by Clouds star Park Bo Gum — but Yibada reported that fans believe the distance isn’t keeping them apart for long.

“Meanwhile, despite the action of the two celebrities who are thousands of miles away on Feb. 14, Korea Portal insists that Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki have more reasons to get married despite the four-year age gap with Song Hye Kyo at age 35 and Song Joong-ki at 31. The entertainment website said the two inspire a ‘noona’ relationship wherein the woman is older than the man which is a growing trend in Asia, particularly China.”

Song Hye Kyo has not done much to further the wedding rumors in recent weeks. The actress has gone silent on social media, with no posts to her Instagram page since the end of January. There has been a number of fans using the social media to plead for the two to spend Valentine’s Day together and make their romance public, but those apparently went unheeded — much to the chagrin of fans who very much want to see the Song-Song couple together in real life.

There could be a reunion soon for Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki, Korea Portal noted. The two are expected to be starting soon on the second season of their wildly popular drama, the report claimed.

“According to reports, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are now getting ready for the upcoming sequel installment. There have been rumors claiming that they will start filming for Descendants of the Sun Season 2 later this year. “Though these reports could possibly be true, neither Song Joong Ki nor Song Hye Kyo has confirmed anything as of yet. So, fans of the Song-Song couple should take all these speculations about the Descendants of the Sun Season 2 should take everything with a grain of salt until it has been proven true and correct.”

To fans of another popular Asian drama, the love story of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki might seem very familiar. In the Philippines, fans of the AlDub saga have wondered if stars Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza are in love in real life the way their characters are on the popular noontime drama Eat Bulaga! The two stormed onto the scene in the summer of 2015 with the show’s live, in-the-streets series about their star-crossed love affair.

AlDub fans have long wondered whether Alden and Maine Mendoza are involved in real life, and those rumors kicked up even more last year when the two had a wedding in October that many fans thought could have been for real.

But despite the rumors, there have been reports that Maine Mendoza already has a boyfriend — one who is not Alden Richards.

While the producers of the AlDub saga have embraced the rumors of a real-life romance that continues to draw attention to their show and now to a new television program featuring Richards and Mendoza, the Song-Song rumors appear to come directly from fans. The rumors of a potential wedding for Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki continue to swirl whenever the Descendants of the Sun stars are seen or make a post to social media.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]