Texas Is First State To Back Trump’s Travel Ban, Attorney General Files Brief

Texas has officially become the first state to support president Trump’s travel ban and the mounting litigation regarding Trump’s temporary ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The looming deadline prompted Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, to join the legal battle and file a friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuits on Wednesday. According to Trump’s closely monitored executive order issued on January 27, citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen were barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days and refugees for 120 days.

Paxton asserted to a federal appeals court that President Donald Trump acted well within his presidential authority in issuing his executive order on immigration, according to Reuters.

“Congress has delegated to the Executive Branch significant authority to prohibit aliens from entering the country, and the challenged Executive Order is a lawful exercise of that authority… Plaintiffs’ lawsuit presents no basis to enjoin the Executive’s exercise of the power delegated to it by Congress.”

Paxton attached a brief and asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California for permission to argue in support of Trump’s temporary ban on travelers entering the U.S. A group of 15 states and the District of Columbia have filed paperwork with the appeals court in support of Washington state’s challenge to Trump’s order, according to Reuters.

President Trump's tweets and campaign statements are being used in lawsuits against his travel ban https://t.co/iSWq6HNUVT pic.twitter.com/oIDqPLuO28 — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2017

Paxton said the full court should reconsider whether a lower court was justified in placing a hold on the ban in the first place. Paxton asserted that the order contained a national security goal of ensuring that any foreigners seeking entry into the United States were to be properly vetted. Paxton said the process simply “reflects national-security interests implicated by the ongoing War on Terror against radical Islamic terrorists.”

The so-called “Muslim ban” sparked outrage across the country. Following the ceremony to enforce the executive order, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle promptly suspended key parts of Trump’s executive order nationwide, according to CNN.

Paxton adamantly rejected the claims that Trump’s executive order discriminates against Muslims and places an importance on Christian minorities. If this were true, it would technically jeopardize the government’s ability to assist persecuted religious minorities abroad by granting them refugee status, according to Reuters.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

A three-judge panel refused to block a lower court decision that suspended the ban. The panel rejected the Trump administration’s claim of presidential authority and also concluded that the executive order was unlikely to survive future legal challenges mounted by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

Texas is the first state to back Trump in travel ban litigation. Find out more: https://t.co/biWW9Skqz7 pic.twitter.com/jiFxMQ7ubO — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 15, 2017

At the moment Trump’s travel ban remains frozen and the president has said he is considering rewriting the executive order.

“Like every other State in the Union, amicus has a significant interest in protecting its residents’ safety… But the State itself possesses no authority to set the terms and conditions of entry for aliens seeking to enter the United States, or to restrict the entry of such aliens for foreign-affairs, public-safety, or national-security reasons. Instead, the State relies on the federal Executive Branch to carry out that function, pursuant to the laws of Congress.”

According to the Washington Post, attorney generals for California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia urged the court to keep the ban frozen. The state of Hawaii has sued on its own and has also asked to intervene.

President Donald Trump On Recent ICE Raids

Last weekend, President Trump passionately asserted that there is a “court breakdown,” which is allowing a surge in people from the seven countries coming into the U.S. Trump also expressed his views on the U.S. district court’s order blocking his executive action and an appeals court’s upholding the Judge’s ruling. Trump said his directive was necessary to protect the United States from attacks by Islamist militants.

72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during COURT BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

President Trump said the raids carried out by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency last week are a part of his highly acknowledged campaign promise to crack down on undocumented persons in the U.S.

The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

After dozens of travelers are detained at airports around the country, the American Civil Liberties Union (also known as ACLU) filed a lawsuit on the behalf of two Iraqi men detained and threatened with deportation at Kennedy International airport. This occurred within hours of the executive order being signed.

The ACLU has advised that if ICE agents show up at the door of an undocumented immigrant, do not open the door unless the agents can show a warrant that has been signed by a judge.

The state of Texas actually led the legal fight against President Barack Obama’s plan to protect up to four million immigrants from deportation. Texas was joined by 25 other Republican-led states.

