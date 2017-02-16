Kate Middleton News: Beauty Secrets And Valentine’s Day Earrings

As a fashion icon Kate Middleton is always making headlines in the news, and this week sees discussions about her Valentine’s Day earrings, how she plans to protect her children, and Kate’s beauty secrets as revealed by her beauty therapist.

Kate Middleton recently attended the 2017 BAFTAs with Prince William, as the Inquisitr reported, and wore a stunning Alexander McGown gown. But there has also been much talk in the past day about her very special earrings.

Over Valentine’s Day Kate Middleton made the news for her Valentine’s Day earrings. Rather than spending the day relaxing with Prince William, Kate was busy visiting an RAF base in Cambridgeshire for the day. This was her third visit since December 2015, after becoming the Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organization.

The Duchess joins @aircadets from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire for an exercise as part of their half-term skills development camp pic.twitter.com/MWL15dX4Mu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

Marie Claire described how she wore a red blazer with her skinny jeans and boots, but it was her earrings which were talked about the most. Kate Middleton wore a pair of Kiki McDonough’s yellow gold heart-shaped earrings which are from McDonough’s brand new Lauren collection and cost £2,200.

In other Kate Middleton news, OK! Magazine has described how fiercely protective Kate is when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Now that she and Prince William will be moving from their cozy and quiet country home in Norfolk to London, she has made sure that a large number of gardeners plant conifer trees close to their future Kensington Palace home in order to ensure privacy for their children.

These trees are able to achieve a height of 40 feet and will be able to create a wall that is 820 feet long around the western part of the palace while they are living in Apartment 1A. This will help to shield the view from Kensington Palace Gardens.

Further Kate Middleton news reveals the beauty secrets that are behind the radiant glow of the Duchess of Cambridge. Middleton’s beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell shared some of the rituals that she uses on Kate in the Daily Mail, and these are things that everyone is able to do.

One of Kate Middleton’s beauty secrets involves chocolate spread and porridge oats. Deborah Mitchell says that this particular ritual is very simple and that, “This is something that we can all do at home, with no cost.”

Deborah says that one of the things she does with Kate is to spread chocolate all over her face and after it has dried peels it off with her hands, making sure that she uses a rolling motion while doing so. “I have used this at home and on some of my clients. It works well as an exfoliator. The skin after seven days goes moist because of the palm oil. It helps dry skin.”

Another beauty routine she suggests is putting one cup of porridge oats into a sock and putting it into a bathtub in water. While relaxing in the water, you can also use the oats in the sock to exfoliate your body. This ritual is also known as a “Cleopatra bath.”

Kate Middleton is also in the news as she and Prince William plan to visit Paris on March 17 and 18, as AOL reports. This will be the first official outing to Paris that Kate and William have taken and will be just months before the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris in 1997.

What would you like to see in the news most about Kate Middleton?

[Featured Image by Stephen Pond/Getty Images]