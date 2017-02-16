WWE Rumors: Newly Crowned Champion To Be Stripped Of Title On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Just a couple of days ago on Monday Night Raw, Bayley finally saw her lifelong dream of becoming a Women’s Champion in WWE come true. It was a moment that she had been waiting a very long time for, and one that she enjoyed with her good friend Sasha Banks. Well, the excitement and enjoyment may be very short-lived as rumor has it that she will be stripped of the title next week and it will be handed back to Charlotte Flair.

On Monday Night Raw, Bayley finally overcame the odds by defeating Charlotte Flair and capturing the Raw Women’s Championship…her first title on the main roster. As recapped by the official website of WWE, the ending saw interference from both Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks, but the title did officially change hands.

The only problem is that the title changed hands and was awarded to Bayley after she pinned Charlotte which came after Sasha’s interference.

According to WWE Insiders, the storyline between these two superstars will continue and take a dramatic turn on next week’s Raw. They are reporting that Bayley is actually going to be stripped of the title and it will be handed back to Charlotte due to Sasha’s interference in the match that led to the ultimate decision.

Next week’s Raw takes place in Bayley’s home state of California which will bring her a lot of sympathy from the crowd and make her an even bigger underdog. The rumor continues to say that she will then head into WrestleMania 33, break Charlotte’s undefeated pay-per-view streak, and win the title on the grandest stage of them all.

Seeing as how Sasha Banks and Nia Jax have had a lot to do with this feud, they could be put into the match to have the rumored Fatal 4-Way still take place.

As this rumor has started making the rounds, the discussions in the wrestling forums have made things even more interesting. One user on the WrestleZone forums said that if the excuse of Sasha’s interference is used, it can be seen the other way as well since Dana Brooke interfered on Charlotte’s behalf.

Charlotte, though, could say that due to outside interference on both sides, the match should be thrown out along with the end result. One user on Wrestling Inc. brought up how Charlotte brought in a lawyer once before to expunge Bayley’s previous pinfall victory over her from the record books.

As of now, this is nothing but a rumor, but it does bring up a number of interesting scenarios moving forward. There could be another match between the two women at Fastlane to have the title change hands again or Bayley could just have it taken right out of her hands due to Sasha Banks.

If that is the case, it could cause the friction needed between the two great friends to lead to that Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 33.

At that event, Charlotte Flair would be the ultimate heel and have the Raw Women’s Championship back in her possession and her undefeated PPV streak on the line. Bayley, the ultimate underdog, could overcome numerous obstacles and now three top superstars to rightfully win the belt.

Bayley’s big win is one that a lot of fans expected to happen, but they are kind of shocked at when it ended up happening. After all the build-up and everything else, she won it in the main event of an episode of Monday Night Raw? If the rumors are true, WWE is going to have her return to being the underdog after stripping her of the title next week and returning it to Charlotte Flair. This could then build to the big rematch and ultimate moment at WrestleMania 33.

