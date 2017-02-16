Does Bella Thorne Have A New Boyfriend? Actress Has A Lot Of Guy Friends

Bella Thorne is still the center of dating rumors. The 19-year-old has been spotted with various men in recent weeks. It seems like the actress is enjoying her life by dating as many men as possible.

The former Disney star has been linked to actor Nat Wolff and YouTube star Sam Pepper in the past few weeks. There has also been speculation that Thorne may go back to one of her ex-boyfriends – Tyler Posey or Gregg Sulkin. Thorne was recently spotted hanging out with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day, reports Hollywood Life. She was seen hanging out with the bearded man in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

#hollywood Bella Thorne Cozies Up To Mystery Man After Receiving Roses On V-Day — See Pics https://t.co/qd4L2do9FR pic.twitter.com/YxWss19zJM — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) February 15, 2017

Bella Thorne seen with mystery man in LA | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/IWb9o4tHlC — Toni Muskett (@ToniMuskett) February 15, 2017

The Shake It Up star was seen walking closely with the guy who was not recognizable. Bella beamed at the paparazzi as she rocked a red plaid shirt, an olive-green bomber jacket, a white Harley Davidson T-shirt, and denim cutoffs. Meanwhile, Bella’s alleged mystery man wore a white T-shirt with navy blue pants. The two went to Café Gratitude and even walked with their arms grazing against one another and smiling. When it came for them to say their goodbyes, Bella hugged the guy and couldn’t stop smiling after their encounter.

And, according to a report via the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old took to her Snapchat account to share a clip of her bouquet that she received on Valentine’s Day. She coyly included the caption, “Guess who??”

Fans have been wondering if the flowers were from the mystery guy she was spotted with earlier that day, or if it was from one of her famous exes. But she told her fans that she didn’t have any special plans for Valentine’s Day, according to another Hollywood Life report.

“I don’t have a valentines date:/” she tweeted on Feb. 7.

I don't have a valentines date:/ https://t.co/V0dbh47z84 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 7, 2017

However, that could have changed since she was later spotted with the mystery man yesterday. But, that’s not the only mystery man Thorne has been spotted with lately. On Jan. 30, her sister Dani, 24, and Dani’s boyfriend, Dylan Jetson, visited the Santa Monica beach along with Thorne and a blue-haired guy, reports Hollywood Life.

Bella Thorne spotted with blue haired mystery man as she enjoys a day at the beach https://t.co/uZb6KsNpMH pic.twitter.com/hKbsJuFTMv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 31, 2017

During their beachside outing, Bella and her mystery man, Dylan, and Dani went for a bike ride on the beach. Bella and the guy were seen looking very cozy as he leaned in to look at the pictures she took on her phone. Unfortunately, the group did not share any photos from their afternoon in the sun on social media.

The reason why she’s probably keeping her personal life a secret from fans is because she since received death threats. In an exclusive interview with People, Thorne admitted that she has a hard time handling social media even if she doesn’t let the negative comments get to her.

“It’s hard. I was in a happier place [a while ago] than I had been recently,” Thorne said. “And now I’m back to a happier place.”

That’s when she revealed that her split from an ex (she didn’t reveal who) was a difficult time in her life and that’s when she was affected by the negative comments on social media from users who assumed she cheated. Bella made it clear that she has a lot of guy friends and that she gets tired of the constant speculation about her dating life.

“I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you’re just seen with somebody, they think you’re immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them. Which is not true. I hang out all the time with different people that I’m not dating, that I’m just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I’m a total tomboy. So a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think Bella Thorne is dating any of the men she’s recently been spotted out with? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]