Gwen Stefani Was Alone On Valentine’s Day – Where Was Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani has spent all of her adult life in the spotlight, so the one-time the “No Doubt” lead singer is all too familiar with the pressures that being an entertainer has on relationships. Even when the courtship is still new, as it is with Stefani and Blake Shelton, there comes times when career obligations interfere with meaningful moments and special days. Such was the case with this past Valentine’s Day, an occasion Ms. Stefani spent alone, but not forgotten. Gwen now shares how Shelton made that day special for her, even though they were physically separated for the romantic holiday.

Gwen Stefani Shares Her Thoughts On Being Away From Blake Shelton

While Ms. Stefani was supposed to be talking about The Voice‘s Season 12 in a recent interview, E! News reveals that the discussion was sidetracked by interest in Valentine’s Day. Speaking with Carson Daly and Matt Lauer on Today, Gwen commented that she spent the day alone, suggesting that Blake had forgotten her on the special day. After a few moments, Stefani admitted she was joking and shared that, while she and Shelton couldn’t be together physically, the couple did do what they could to connect and make it a memorable day.

“I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun,” Gwen explained. “I mean, you know…I’m in New York and he’s in Oklahoma.”

Stefani received a bouquet of flowers right on time on Tuesday, sharing a picture of the gift with her Snapchat followers.

“Wee! Wow, that’s pretty,” Stefani said of the flowers sent by Shelton.

There was no card included, so Gwen pretended not know who had sent the bouquet, teasing her followers as much as Shelton.

Ms. Stefani adds that working with Blake on The Voice is still as fresh and exciting as ever, though she admits that can make it difficult for small talk on the ride home. Gwen says there are just some things about The Voice’s contestants she can’t share with Blake.

“We’re driving home and I’m like, ‘Do you think I should put them together?’ And then I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! I’m not going to talk to you about this! I don’t know if you are the enemy. This is confusing.’ We actually do help each other, and I’ve learned a lot about country music—just in last year—through him,” says Ms. Stefani.

Revlon And Gwen Stefani “Choose Love” For A New Campaign

Even though Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were apart for Valentine’s Day, Gwen was still motivated by her romance with her Voice co-host and eager to help Revlon promote their Choose Love campaign, according to Daily Mail. A new Revlon ambassador, Ms. Stefani took the stage at a recent event to tease the new Choose Love campaign and explained her thoughts on the new Revlon ad campaign.

“I think that the one thing I learned about love is that love truly is giving and being able to receive but in an honest way, like a pure way,” said Gwen. “It’s all about truth, and it’s all about reality.”

Later, Stefani further explained that, for her, truth and love are synonymous and that she can’t imagine having one without the other. She even revealed that “Truth” was her favorite of the songs she has written, because it goes far in describing her feelings about the topic of love and trust.

“Truth” is just one song on Stefani’s latest album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, and Gwen again shares that the emotional roller coaster her heart endured with her split from Gavin Rossdale and new romance with Blake Shelton is all spelled out in the songs on that album.

Gwen comes full circle, bringing her thoughts back to Revlon’s Choose Love campaign and what that means to her now, as she explores a new life with Shelton.

“I don’t really love giving advice; I’m uncomfortable with that,” Stefani says. “But I will say, from my own past recent experience, definitely making a decision in your mind to choose love and choose positivity and to choose victory, even when things seem like there’s no way it can happen, it can happen. Look at me.”

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]