Whoopi Goldberg Defends Tiffany Trump, After New York Fashion Week Shaming

Tiffany Trump is finding out just how fierce people can be, when it comes to politics, and just how spiteful the opposite side can be towards the opponent and his family. The 23-year-old Trump found herself the subject of bullying and humiliation not for anything she has done, but just because she’s the daughter of newly elected President Donald Trump. Fortunately, Tiffany wasn’t as alone as the liberal media attempted to portray. The View moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, has jumped up to defend Ms. Trump, pointing out that Tiffany wasn’t even involved in a political hot topic, but just wanted to attend New York Fashion Week for her love of fashion.

The Media Shamed Tiffany Trump For No Good Reason

As New York Daily News reports, Tiffany Trump was the center of attention by liberal media outlets seeking to bring humiliation to Donald Trump’s daughter by presenting her as being shamed and alone, while attending events at New York Fashion Week. Tiffany was seen in the front row at Philipp Plein’s show on Monday and, while she was there to watch the show, it seems reporters were more interested in the audience’s alleged negative reaction to Ms. Trump’s arrival.

Several reporters turned to Twitter to share reports that fashion show attendees were jostling about, trying to move their seats in order to avoid sitting near Ms. Trump.

Christina Binkley, a former writer for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted a photo with Tiffany sitting alone, commenting that the empty seats were avoided, because no one wanted to be seen near Trump.

“Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty,” tweeted Binkley.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

In fact, the seats were not empty, but may have been saved by Tiffany Trump herself. She was later joined by her friend, Andrew Warren, and a female friend.

Whoopi Goldberg To Tiffany Trump: “I’m Coming To Sit With You”

The buzz surrounding Tiffany Trump’s appearance at New York Fashion Week didn’t go unnoticed by The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg. According to Fox News, Goldberg took time during a recent episode of The View to share her thoughts about the way Ms. Trump was treated at the event and to defend her against any further ridicule and humiliation.

As Goldberg points out, Tiffany wasn’t there as a representative of Donald Trump and, while he is her father, Tiffany’s sole purpose for attending shows at New York Fashion Week was to enjoy her love of fashion. There was no political agenda on Ms. Trump’s behalf.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you,” Whoopi said. “Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Goldberg’s comments came as a surprise to many, due to her vocal opposition to the Trump presidency and even supporting the Ivanka Trump boycott. Whoopi explained there’s a big difference between boycotting a business and shaming a young woman just for attending a fashion show.

“I don’t want to talk about your dad, but, girl, I will sit next to you,” says Whoopi. “Because I’ve been there where people said, ‘We’re not going to sit next to you.’ I’ll find your a– and sit next to you!”

Tiffany Trump later joined Marla Maples to show support for fashion designer and friend Taoray Wang. It seems Tiffany wasn’t nearly as shunned as politically charged social warriors have attempted to make her seem. If anything, Tiffany Trump’s varios activities at New York Fashion Week proves that the 23-year-old Trump is developing her own interests and her own social circles.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]