WWE News: Former Divas Champion Confirms Her Return During ‘WrestleMania 33’

Across the board, the women’s division has experienced one of its best moments ever. In the days where characters such as The Fabulous Moolah, Rockin’ Robin, and Wendi Richter were riding the wave of the popular Rock N’ Wrestling era of the 1980s, there have been many bumps in the road concerning the division’s success ever since. In the 90s, women’s wrestling was represented by worthy, experienced competitors such as Alundra Blayze, Bull Nakano, and Bertha Faye.

During the Attitude Era of the mid-1990s, names such as Sable, The Kat, and Debra all were a part of the new approach from the WWE, having sex appeal be the primary objective instead of athleticism. This carried over into the 2000s, with names such as Ashley Massaro, Candice Michelle, and Kelly Kelly. While each of these competitors ended up having decent in-ring work, the focus on their appearance oftentimes outweighed the emphasis on the matches. As a result, fans lost a great deal of interest in this era of wrestling, which occurred in the late 2000s.

Recently, former WWE Diva’s Champion Kelly Kelly was interviewed by WWE after the episode of Raw in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kelly stated that she has a home nearby and decided to catch up with some old friends. Kelly stated that although it has been since 2012 when she last competed for the WWE, there is interest of a return.

“I love coming back here, and I would like to do one more run or something maybe, in the future, you never know.”

When asked if there is a chance that she will appear at WrestleMania 33, Kelly affirmed.

“There’s definitely a chance. I will be doing an Axxess signing, which I cannot wait. So, please come out and say hi, I cannot wait. So, it’s been a few years since I’ve been away, so I love meeting the fans and I look forward to that. And, you never know, there may be something else.”

Recently, there have been talks of bringing back a former star to feud with Charlotte and culminate in a match at WrestleMania. The latest and most talked-about name has been former WWE Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. While Charlotte has been boasting about her pay-per-view undefeated streak, the focus may be put more towards the Women’s Championship instead of her streak being broken. Initially, the plan was to save Bayley’s first title victory for WrestleMania, as well as breaking the undefeated streak.

Since Bayley is expected to be the next big women’s star, even getting the Daniel Bryan-style push that led to his WrestleMania XXX WWE World Heavyweight Championship win, the emphasis on Charlotte may be fading out, at least for the time being. Potentially feuding with Kelly Kelly would keep her relevant, because Kelly brings a heightened level of interested with her, due to her being away since 2012.

Kelly Kelly was a member of the WWE roster from 2006-2012. During that time, she was a part of the “Extreme Expose” dance troupe for ECW, became an on-air girlfriend of Mike Knox, and was engaged in a number of different angles before winning the Diva’s Championship on an episode of Raw in 2011. While her time in WWE was not Hall of Fame-worthy, she did gain a strong enough following to be a person of interest for Charlotte at WrestleMania.

Ultimately, it would be interesting to see how Kelly Kelly fits in with the current women’s wrestlers, who are truly recreating the highly-athletic days of before, and not focusing as much on the sex appeal although it is still an important part. With the development that Kelly had during her past run, enough training and dedication could lead to a successful return for the former champion.

