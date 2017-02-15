Kim Kardashian Wears Sheer Purple Outfit, No Bra To Kanye West’s Yeezy Show

Kim Kardashian made a fashion statement of her own as she arrived at her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show in an all-purple, sheer outfit. The reality star wore the ensemble with no bra with the thin blouse, despite the cold New York City weather.

Kim Kardashian wore a purple monochromatic outfit to Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show in New York City on Wednesday for New York Fashion Week, according to photographs published by Daily News.

The reality star went braless in her sheer, clingy turtleneck bodysuit with a similar plum-toned elasticated pants. Kim wore a purple, oversized bomber over the ensemble, draped off of her shoulders.

She wore a pair of lace-up boots in a similar plum shade.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her hair in her favorite new style — straight with long extensions and parted down the center.

Kim arrived at Pier 59 in Manhattan to support her husband as he unveiled his latest fashion collection. Once Kardashian was inside the Yeezy show venue, she shared some Snapchats of the show, including a couple of models wearing his designs.

The fashion show started around 3 p.m. ET with images of Yeezy models projected onto a screen at the center of the runway, according to Vogue reports.

The show venue was pitch black and guests had to find their seats with the light of their cell phones.

Kim sat in the front row with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, like she had at past shows.

Kanye West’s Season 5 was much more colorful than the neutral palette of Season 4, with denim pieces and garments emblazoned with Kardashian’s hometown of Calabasas, California, on the back.

Kanye also introduced his new sneaker, a runner which has a thicker sole than the original Boost 350.

After the projections on the screen, the models did a final walk around the screens to the R&B song “Bed” by J. Holiday, which played throughout the runway show.

The rapper had been rumored to drop his new single “Lost Hills” with Drake during the Yeezy show, but that did not end up happening.

Guests of the Yeezy Season 5 show received invites for the show in the form of a long-sleeved sweatshirt emblazoned with the song title “Lost Hills,” which made people think that his new song would debut at the show.

At the end of the show, the lights in the audience turned on and Kim Kardashian stood up and walked out, followed by Kanye West, and then Anna Wintour, as they led the audience to stand up and begin exiting the building.

In February of 2016, Kanye dropped his album Life of Pablo during his Yeezy Season 3 showcase at Madison Square Garden.

West’s presentation of Season 5 was much more low-key, as industry insiders expected, considering how his Yeezy Season 4 show went.

Yeezy Season 4 took place back in early September on Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park Roosevelt Island. The fashion show quickly sparked controversy when its casting call requested for “multiracial women only.”

The show was delayed for over an hour and some of the Yeezy models ended up fainting from the heat after standing in the sun for so long.

The Yeezy Season 5 show was not officially listed on the New York Fashion Week schedule, but the rapper reportedly worked it out with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and moved his show to 3 p.m. when it was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. because his show would clash with designer Marchesa’s runway show.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]