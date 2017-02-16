Yes, Ashton Kutcher Blew John McCain A Kiss At Senate Hearing

Sure, they look like an unlikely couple, but they seem to be making it work. Ashton Kutcher and Senator John McCain seem to have started a bromance at a hearing on human trafficking and sexual exploitation, when they exchanged quips, which led to a bit of sass, and then, Kutcher blew a kiss to McCain.

It seems like decades since John McCain was in the spotlight, running for president with Sarah Palin at his side, said the Inquisitr. Then, he was dissed by President Trump, who belittled McCain for being a prisoner of war, saying that he preferred war heroes that hadn’t been captured. But John McCain has stood his ground, and remains a leader in the senate.

Ashton Kutcher Blew Sen. McCain A Kiss On Capitol Hill https://t.co/Oy12QHqf0q via @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zFqOvUt2oE — Chris #MAGA ???????? (@Chris_1791) February 15, 2017

Ashton Kutcher came to visit John McCain’s domain this morning, testifying about ending human trafficking and slavery. Kutcher met with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in D.C., giving testimony of the things that he has personally seen working with his organization Thorn, says Mashable.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Is Sarah Palin Really Being Considered For A Cabinet Position?

Sarah Palin, Trump Possible Cabinet Pick, Has Another Child…

Sarah Palin’s Son Track Arrested For Drunken Domestic Violence With…

Medical Marijuana Edibles Are Not As Strong As You Think

Ashton Kutcher spoke clearly about his concerns, and why he was at the hearing.

“I’m here today to defend the right to pursue happiness.”

After speaking, along with Elisa Massimino, president and CEO of Human Rights First, Senator McCain thanked them, and teased Kutcher a bit.

“I also want to thank Elisa and Ashton. And Ashton,” he went on, “you were better looking in the movies. Anyway…”

But while everyone in the room got a case of the giggles, Kutcher blew John McCain a kiss. And then, Twitter erupted.

“Ashton kutcher is blowing john mccain kisses in what i can only assume is a filming of dude where’s my congressional celebrity hearing.”

Real question is…which Ashton Kutcher movies has McCain watched?!

Ashton Kutcher blows John McCain a kiss during testimony in Senate on human trafficking https://t.co/GXkUJ1p7Hm via the @FoxNews Android app — Rageandcontempt (@gswfly) February 15, 2017

ABC says that though Ashton Kutcher and John McCain had a lighthearted moment, the topic they were talking about it very serious, including child sexual abuse and exploitation. Kutcher says that this crusade, and his work with Thorn are very important to him.

“This is about the time when I start talking about politics that the internet trolls tell me to go back to my day job. My other day job is that of a father of two, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old. And as part of that job that I take very seriously, I believe that it is my effort to pursue their right to pursue happiness and to ensure society and government defends it as well.”

Ashton Kutcher has worked with John McCain before on this issue, as the McCain Institute has worked with Thorn. Kutcher has nothing but praise for McCain, and even referred to him as a hero.

“Spotlight was only enabled by the McCain Institute and the full support of Sen. McCain and a man that I find not only to be a war hero but a hero to this issue, John McCain.”

Though the two sound like they make an unlikely coupling, their work together has been productive.

And Ashton Kutcher isn’t just giving lip service to this hearing, or the topic of human trafficking, as he has been present for raids, and was deeply scarred, as a father, by what he saw.

“I’ve been on FBI raids where I’ve seen things that no person should ever see. I’ve seen video content of a child that’s the same age of mine being raped by an American man that was a sex tourist in Cambodia. This child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play.”

Ashton Kutcher and John McCain both plan to continue working to end human trafficking.

What do you think of John McCain and Ashton Kutcher working together? Odd Couple, or good fit?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]