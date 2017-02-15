Scarlett Johansson: Monogamous Relationships And Marriage Are ‘Not Natural’

Actress Scarlett Johansson’s thoughts on marriage and monogamous relationships may surprise you.

During an interview with Playboy for their March/April issue, the actress opened up about her opinions on staying in a monogamous relationship after recently splitting with her second husband, Romain Dauriac. During the interview, Scarlett not only claimed that she thought being in a monogamous relationship was “not natural,” but that she also thought it was “a lot of work.”

“Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

Johansson clarified that she was not denying that a marriage was a beautiful and romantic concept. Just that she didn’t think it was realistic or natural. If marriage and monogamous relationships were natural – why were they so much work for so many different people? She went on to clarify exactly what she meant with the following statement.

“And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

Scarlett Johansson went on to talk about how she felt about marriage. The way she described it during the interview, it was almost as if the actress felt as though marriage destroyed a relationship. Are people in a relationship but not married happier than those who are actually married?

“Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is.”

Us Weekly confirmed Johansson and Dauriac – who have a two-year-old daughter together – did decide to end their marriage. Scarlett, however, has nothing but kind things to say about her former husband.

Johansson and Dauriac went public with their relationship in November of 2012. They were engaged in September of 2013 and had a secret wedding in October of 2014. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, the actress hired a high-profile divorce attorney who frequently represents celebrities named Laura Wasser to represent her in the divorce. This being the same high-profile divorce lawyer who represented Scarlett when she divorced Ryan Reynolds back in 2011. Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds for three years before ending that relationship.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans of the actress to take to social media to express how they felt about Scarlett thinking monogamous relationships were unnatural and a lot of work.

One pointed out the fact that even though Scarlett claims monogamous relationships are unnatural, it doesn’t mean anyone suddenly has a chance with her.

Scarlett Johansson Doesn’t Think Monogamy Is Natural

And, that still doesn't mean any of us have a shot. — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) February 15, 2017

One user took a completely different approach to the interview sharing a picture with a quote from the interview where the actress opened up on motherhood claiming it was one of “the most beautiful things you will read on the internet today.”

Scarlett Johansson talking about motherhood is the most beautiful thing you read today. pic.twitter.com/WVu6XIZsob — ️ (@scarlettf4ncy) February 15, 2017

Not everyone, however, had positive things to say about Scarlett’s thoughts on monogamous relationship. One user claimed Johansson was just using “it isn’t natural” as an excuse to be unfaithful and unwilling to commit to a single person.

So obviously Scarlett Johansson can't be monogamous but I hate when they say it's not 'natural' for anyone just because THEY can't do it. — Meritt ☕ (@merittandrews) February 15, 2017

There were even some social media users who weren’t really sure how they felt about what Scarlett had to say about monogamous relationships and marriage.

Scarlet Johansson is Monogamous and I can't help but be like ???? but also ???? at the same time. — Kaz (@OfHouseNerd) February 15, 2017

Do you think Scarlett is going to end up getting married for a third time? Or, do you think she is done with marriages and monogamous relationships given her outlook on them? Share your thoughts on this with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]